Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- “Having Pechocho in our bay has been a privilege that we have had for many years in the northern part of the state, and it is extremely important to take care of the maritime life that we have,” said Domingo Vázquez.

The Tourism delegate in the northern zone of Sinaloa made a public invitation where he requests the providers of tourist services and the population in general to respect and abide by the measures requested by the authorities, in search of safeguarding the life of the well-known dolphin.

Sinaloa Tourism invites you to take care of the life of the dolphin El Pechocho | Photo: Discussion

It is worth mentioning that after a month that visits to the Pechocho cove were restricted in what the beloved little animal was recovering from damage caused by a boat propellerOn May 16, the Topolobampo Port Authority lifted the restriction on access to the mammal’s cove.