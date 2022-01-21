Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko assessed the pace of recovery of the country’s tourism industry. According to him, this sphere has almost completely recovered, reports TASS.

Chernyshenko said that tourism in Russia has now recovered by 87 percent from pre-pandemic levels. According to the Ministry of Transport, 89 million passengers made domestic flights last year, which is 22 percent more than in 2019.

“State support measures have made a big contribution to this,” he said.

Previously, experts named the regions-locomotives of domestic tourism in Russia. These included the Kaliningrad region under the leadership of Anton Alikhanov and the Nizhny Novgorod region, headed by Gleb Nikitin.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a program for the development of tourism in the country until 2030. Its main goals are to develop modern infrastructure for the industry, support business and public tourism initiatives, and create a safe and comfortable environment for traveling around the country.