In time and place, the capital, Abu Dhabi, appears to be a planet in whose orbit eyes revolve, and hearts radiate with the passion of reaching a country that has made the place a field among whose flowers butterflies grow, whose wings are colored by the beauty of Abu Dhabi, the good photography, the eloquence of elegance, the eloquence of the scene, the skill of meeting others, and the skill of shaking hands.

Today, as a person contemplates this aesthetic mosaic in the landscape, he feels that he is wandering in the folds of eyelashes made of antimony elegance, and its bliss from the recounting of the majestic desert memory. A person feels that the hands that are good at engraving in the sand have surpassed the beauty of nature, by nature and its creation, because the will is determined. Determination tightened the ropes of travel towards a world that is only pulled by the ability of those who have reached the peak of excellence in creating the glory of cities, and formulating their narrative, with sparkling ink, and coordinating hearts that love beauty, love life, and are reconciled with nature to the point of overlap and harmony.

Today, whoever walks in the streets of Abu Dhabi, or who visits its tourist areas, feels that he is entering the throne of the historical alphabet, feels that he is writing an exceptional poem on the brow of the cloud, and creativity flows as he hugs the face of Al-Lujain, while kissing the cheek of the star.

Everything here in our charming capital looks wonderful, enjoys the life of fascination, and exercises the right to communicate with the beauty of the scene, at every elbow and wrist. Abu Dhabi, as it arranges its furniture in the morning, is delighted with visitors who are mesmerized by the image of the viewer, and whose hearts are captivated by the songs of the birds, as they stare at a plastic painting, extensive in the bright color and shape that incites more longings, which is the matter that the wise leadership cares about, because beauty is the religion of the wise, and elegance. Charm is the creed of lovers, whose eyes never lose sight of a flower on the sidewalk, nor any achievement that constitutes the distinguishing mark that distinguishes our country from the rest of the countries of the world.

Our summer air is conditioned by a tree that extends its green lashes over the forehead and cheek, and in our winter its breezes trim a flower fluttering with the wings of transparency. That is why we see that today we are blessed with the alphabet of the terrain which has become in the human conscience, a blanket of warmth and a welcome mat for the stranger and the near, because our country is a global country, visited by those far and near, with love. Belonging and loyalty.