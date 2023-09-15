Morocco

Tourism continues in Morocco and in particular in Marrakesh, after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the North African country on 8 September, causing over two thousand deaths and thousands missing. Normality is returning and hotels and small businesses are reopening, while tourists continue to arrive. After three days of national mourning, the iconic Jemaa Al Fna square in Marrakesh is vibrant, airports are open and flights continue as normal. Tens of thousands of international travelers arrive every day “We arrived on the eve of the earthquake. We noticed that we can walk through the streets of Marrakesh in complete serenity, without any restrictions or constraints to visit the expected tourist sites,” said Philippe Zdorsky, a French tourist. Thousands of professionals in Marrakesh depend on tourism for their livelihood and operators and artisans (over 500 thousand people work in the tourism sector) invite visitors to return to Morocco.



