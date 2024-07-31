Mexico City.- Baja California Sur is the state in the country where extreme poverty affects the fewest people, a situation that is due to tourism, reveals a study by the Universidad Anáhuac Cancún.

While in Mexico one in 13 people live in extreme poverty, in Baja California Sur this situation is faced by only one in 100 people, said Francisco Madrid, author of the study “Other data on tourism in Baja California Sur”, developed by the Sustainable Tourism Advanced Research Center (STARC) of the university center.

“This is thanks to the penetration of tourism activity in the region,” he said.

The study published this month showed that people in Baja California Sur have better conditions in terms of their income.

For example, while at the national level the salary among hotel workers averages 500.41 pesos, in the case of Baja California Sur it is 679.93 pesos.

“Specifically in the case of hotel jobs, the base salary registered with the IMSS for Baja California Sur exceeds the national average base salary and even the average for the state of Baja California Sur itself, which is 552.61 pesos,” said Madrid.

He pointed out that the prosperity of the state plays a fundamental role in the internal migration of the country, since Baja California Sur along with Quintana Roo attract people from other states for work reasons.

Given this, he warned, accelerated urban growth poses significant challenges for state and municipal authorities to provide essential public services to the state’s inhabitants.

He also expressed concern that job vacancies in the state are not necessarily being filled as quickly as they are created.