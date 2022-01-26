Home page business

Tourism in Austria severely affected by the pandemic © Hotel Wastlhof

Austria’s tourism has also recorded serious losses in the second Corona year.

Vienna – Austria’s tourism has also recorded serious losses in the second Corona year. The number of overnight stays fell by almost 19 percent to around 80 million compared to 2020, as preliminary figures from Statistics Austria show. That was 48 percent less than the year before the pandemic. The industry was said to have fallen back by around 50 years. The last time so few overnight stays in guesthouses, hotels and holiday apartments were registered was in 1970, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The federal states of Tyrol, Salzburg and Vienna recorded the highest declines.

The German guests, who are important for tourism in Austria, reduced their overnight stays by 16.6 percent to 32.1 million. Nevertheless, in the second Corona year, more overnight stays were counted by Germans than by Austrians.

The fact that overnight stays in 2021 continued to fall, even compared to the horror year 2020, clearly shows “that we need targeted support more than ever,” explained Susanne Kraus-Winkler, spokeswoman for the Hotel Industry Association in the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ). (dpa)