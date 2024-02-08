Tourism, Italy very bad in 2023. The other EU countries are running much faster. The official data

In Italy there is a problem related to the tourismthe data certifies it Eurostat and UNWTO. The estimates speak for themselves, our country has scored the largest decline in Europe for the overnight stays in the summer compared to 2022, it has lost a lot of ground on France and Spain (which instead exceeded 2019 levels) and marks the largest increase in terms of spending on travel abroad (+15% on 2022). In short, our tourism system – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – has not gone very well. The data released a few days ago offers a gloomy picture, albeit in a growth trend clear compared to 2022. Enit, at the international tourism exchange, explained on 6 February that in the first 11 months of 2023 there were 412 million tourist overnight stays (+4.4% on 2022, -1.7% compared to 2019), with a 10.6% increase in foreigners in 2022, and a record number of stays abroad (+15%). surpassing even pre-pandemic, e a -1.5% for Italians in 2022-4% on 2019.

Eurostat – continues Il Fatto – estimates for the entire year a -1.3% of overnight stays in Italy compared to 2019in clear contrast to what is recorded in Greece (+1.8%), Spain (+3%), France (+2.2%), Croatia (+1.8%) not to mention the “cases”Portugal (+9.6% on 2019) or Albania (+49%, the highest growth on the continent). There are also those who decline, in a year still of adjustment: i Baltic countrieswith drops of -10% and more, Cyprus (-2%), the Germany (-0.9%). But we are not exactly talking about competitors for an Italy that remains the most “desired” destination in the worldaccording to reputational indices. That -1.3% is mainly due to the vertical collapse of tourist overnight stays in summer and in particular in July.