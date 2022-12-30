According to the tourist reputation ranking, the Puglia region is only ninth. Research

At the end of each year, the budgets and research carried out by Demoskopika it turns out that the region Puglia this year, despite the boom in flows last summerand, it is positioned at ninth place for the tourism sector. The methodological scheme prepared by the institute took as a reference over 144 million Of indexed pages, just over 7 million likes and followers on social networks53 million reviews counted and almost 386,000 accommodation facilities observed.

The complete tourist reputation ranking

According to ranking first place we still find the Trentino Alto Adigeas destination “more social” d’Italy. Next is the Tuscany and to the third Emilia-Romagna. The podium, in fact, is the same as last year. The other regions in the top ten are Brands in fourth position, Veneto in fifth and then to follow: Lazio, Sicily, Lombardy, Puglia and Basilicata. Umbria holds the primacy of the regional destination with the best performance compared to 2021, deserving a leap forward of 5 positions in the Regional Tourism Reputation Index.

The Puglia region

This year the Puglia region is out of the top5 for the online placement, preceded by Tuscany, Campania, Trentino-Alto Adige, Emilia-Romagna and Sicily. Puglia in sixth place, with 104 points and 8.3 million results. On the podium instead for “popularity of the destination”, in third place behind Sardinia and Tuscany.

