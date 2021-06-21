Tourism How Travel is released on Monday: Vaccinated tourists can arrive in Finland, commuter traffic opens from EU and Schengen countries

Tourists who have received a full series of vaccinations can now come to Finland.

Monday From now on, it will be possible to go on holiday to Finland again, as the restrictions on the entry of foreigners will be significantly relaxed. Restrictions will be reduced for both those vaccinated against the coronavirus and those who are not.

Who can travel to Finland and under what conditions?

Entry without restrictions

Entry related restrictions are linked to the corona epidemic situation in the country of origin. In addition to Iceland and Malta, Schengen countries, the incidence of coronary infections in Poland and Hungary is now so low that passengers arriving in Finland from these countries are not subject to epidemic restrictions.

There are also no restrictions on pleasure boat traffic between Schengen countries.

If the incidence in the country of origin is 25 cases per 100,000 people in 14 days, there is no need to arrange health security measures such as corona tests at entry points, says the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

For example, a passenger arriving in Finland from Poland does not even have to present a certificate of a negative test result upon entry. However, the airline usually requires one. You also do not need to take the corona test when you enter.

Entry restrictions on non-Schengen traffic will also be removed. Monaco, Romania and San Marino have such a low incidence of infections that restrictions on entry are removed for traffic from these countries.

In the past, restrictions on direct flights to residents of Australia, South Korea, Israel, Singapore, Rwanda and New Zealand had already been lifted.

Vaccinated holidaymakers

Government On Thursday, it issued a decision according to which holiday tourists from EU and Schengen countries are allowed to enter Finland.

These countries are: Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

In addition, holidaymakers from non-Schengen countries Andorra, Bulgaria, Ireland, Croatia and Cyprus are allowed to enter.

Of these Three criteria have been set for the entry of holidaymakers from third countries, at least one of which must be met.

A holidaymaker has contracted coronary heart disease less than six months ago or has contracted coronary heart disease and received a single dose of vaccine at least a week ago.

The third criterion is that the tourist has received a full series of vaccinations and is at least two weeks after the last vaccination.

The vaccination series criterion is met if you have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as it is given in a single dose. The criterion must also be met if you have received two vaccines from different manufacturers, such as the Astra Zeneca vaccine first and the Moderna vaccine as a booster.

The tourist must have a certificate of vaccination series or coronary heart disease, as the Border Guard will continue to monitor passenger traffic from these countries.

If a passenger has a full series of vaccinations, he or she does not have to take part in health security measures on entry, such as a compulsory corona test.

Unvaccinated passengers

Also The arrival of unvaccinated passengers from EU and Schengen countries in Finland will be facilitated. From Monday, entry on the basis of employment is permitted in all forms, ie, for example, in shipping, from EU or Schengen countries.

Entry is also allowed for other necessary reasons such as study and family matters. When a family travels to Finland with their children, vaccination certificates are not required for children under 16 years of age.

Entry-related health checks are still in place and apply to travelers from countries where the incidence of coronary heart disease is more than 25 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Depending on the decision of the regional government agency, participation in the health examination may be mandatory or voluntary.

If a passenger has to present a negative test result less than three days old on entry, he or she will not be required to take the test immediately. The corona test is then taken no earlier than 72 hours after entry.

If if the passenger has a partial series of vaccinations, he shall be taken only one test at the earliest after three days.

Strict travel restrictions still apply to passenger traffic from, for example, Russia, Britain, the United States and Turkey. Business travel is not allowed and only the necessary reason entitles entry.

Finnish travel restrictions do not apply to Finns. According to the Constitution, a Finnish citizen and a person living in Finland always have the right to return to Finland.

