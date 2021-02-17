The health crisis has almost stopped the tourism, one of the engines of the Spanish economy. In 2020, the arrival of foreign visitors fell by 77%. Almost 65 million fewer tourists compared to 2019, which meant the loss of about 72,000 million euros in income, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

It has been the worst year in history for this activity, according to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). And re-greasing the engine is not being easy. The Recovery go through reviving the mobility ―Still with restrictions in the third wave of infections―, for strengthening the vaccination process and for providing more aid to companies in the sector.

“What we have learned so far is the enormous complexity that this crisis entails,” says Francisco Javier Navarro, professor in the Department of Tourism at Nebrija University. “Not only does it have a business dimension, but it encompasses many other areas, including primarily the health and epidemiological,” he abounds. The recovery of this sector depends on all these factors, which in just one year has lost almost all its weight in the Spanish economy.

Its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has gone from 12.4% in 2019 to 4.3% in 2020, according to figures from Exceltur, the tourism association. “The pandemic will pass and the sector will reactivate, but gradually”, highlights Alberto Peris, executive director and founding partner of CESAE Business & Tourism School.

The outlook for 2020 for this year was positive, but the evolution of the pandemic has made it necessary to recalculate the horizon for recovery. “Spain’s economy was poised for a bright 2021 as the vaccine offered hope for an excellent summer tourist season,” says Jessica Hinds, Europe economist at Capital Economics, a London-based consultancy.

But the slow start of the immunization campaign has made expectations less rosy, highlights the expert. On February 12, the country reached one million vaccinated people. Before the summer, it is expected to reach 15 or 20 million people in the national territory, this represents between 30% and 40% of the population, according to government estimates. By the end of August, when the summer season is ending, the estimate is that 70% of Spaniards will be immunized.

Navarro, from the University of Nebrija, believes that meeting this goal will help reduce pressure on hospitals and ICUs, but will not achieve a full reactivation of the tourism. “We will continue to be far from the levels of tourism activity prior to the crisis,” he adds. In 2019, tourism in Spain made history with the arrival of 83.5 million foreign travelers, a figure that represented the seventh year with a consecutive record. Last year, the country only received 18.96 million foreign tourists. The autonomous communities that most suffered from this decline were the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, the Community of Madrid, Andalusia, the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands.

Recovery horizon: mid-2022

With Easter still in suspense due to mobility restrictions, and with a year ahead full of challenges, the entrepreneurs of the sector they are cautious. At the moment they have delayed reaching the recovery (at precovid levels) until the second half of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, according to Exceltur. In this last year, according to the expectations of the Government, the same number of tourists will be seen again as in 2019.

For the first half of 2021, tourism companies expect new and intense billing drops of close to 70%, according to data from the employer’s association. Already in January, for example, commercial activity in the transport sector in Spain represented only 24.7% of the same period in 2020, according to Pulse, Banco Sabadell’s tool that allows analyzing the evolution of the economic recovery in various sectors. Likewise, payment with cards in bars and restaurants in January decreased more than 50% compared to the previous year, according to data from Pulse.

In addition, this tool reflects how the evolution of the hotel sector in Spain is suffering losses of more than 50%, specifically, in August 2020, the economic activity in the sector categorized by Pulse as ‘Hotels and Travel’ it was 52.76 less than during the same period of 2019, and, in December, the fall was even greater with 77.80% less activity.

Another significant figure is foreign consumption, since spending with cards from other countries during the last 30 days represents only 26.1% of spending in the same period of the previous year.

Faced with this situation, Exceltur considers it necessary to have a rescue plan based on direct non-refundable aid worth 5,316 million euros for six months to tourism companies based on the coverage of expenses not adjustable to the drop in income. Hostelería de España, an organization that represents restaurants, bars, cafes and pubs, foresees some 67,000 million euros of losses in 2021, a decrease in turnover of 50% and the closure of up to 100,000 establishments in the worst of the stages. “The sector, mainly made up of small and micro-businesses as well as the self-employed, has reached a point of no return in which it no longer has sufficient economic capacity to resist and float alone,” Navarro argues. “Many companies face problems of flow of cashHinds adds.

The employment situation of workers in the tourism sector has been subject to a pattern that has been macerated with growing uncertainty due to the lack of activity. This has led to a part of the companies opting for the figure of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) and for non-hiring or dismissal. In total at the end of December 2020, with data from the Social Security, in Spain there were 728,000 affiliates of tourist branches affected by the lack of activity, 435,000 still maintained their job and 293,000 had been laid off or not hired in relation to December 2019.

Trust in the European Recovery Fund

The ERTE aid, however, ends at the end of May. And faced with this situation, companies demand that it be extended until the end of 2021. In January, 70 companies in the sector, including some of the most important groups in the country, presented a shock plan to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. In it, they demanded an investment of 5,800 million euros in the sector, taking advantage of the aid of the European Recovery Fund (discover here all the keys), of which Spain expects to receive about 140,000 million euros. “The recovery of employment in Spain goes through the recovery of the sector,” reads the document presented to the ministry.

The Government expects to invest 3,400 million euros in the Modernization and Competitiveness Plan of the tourism sector directly and non-reimbursable in the next three years. The companies have already presented the projects to be able to benefit from these resources. As a rule, the countries of the European Union have until April 30, 2021 to deliver their national recovery and resilience plans, in which they will establish their reform and investment programs until 2026. “Given that the Government’s aid plan is the only lifeline left to the tourism sector where to hold on, it is very important to specify the way in which said aid will flow to companies, under what conditions and to whom it will be destined ”, concludes Navarro.