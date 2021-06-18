Tourism Hotels are already on sale and Åland is becoming a favorite destination – Finland is preparing for such a tourist summer

Tourist industry not yet afraid to count on the income of foreign tourists. No, even if tourism restrictions in Finland are relaxed to the general level of the EU.

“From the survey results reported in international publications in the field of tourism, it can be seen that, for example, Swedes and Germans plan to travel mostly within their home countries, just like Finns,” says SOK’s Commercial Director for Tourism and Restaurants. Nina Nieminen.

The Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday that business trips from the EU and other Schengen countries to Finland will be allowed from Monday next week by all means of transport.

In addition, leisure tourists who have a full coroner vaccination series or who have contracted a coronavirus disease less than six months ago may also come to Finland from the EU and Schengen countries.

According to SOK’s Nieminen, people are cautious because they are afraid that tourism restrictions will change either before or during the trip. As the corona epidemic subsides, there may still be a backlash.

“You don’t want to take the risk of being quarantined when you return. Of course, a lot also depends on the start of air and ship connections, ”he says.

Cruise passengers admired Olavinlinna in Savonlinna in July 2015.

Abroad tourism The recession, on the other hand, means that the demand for domestic tourists in Finland is really brisk, as it was last summer.

The S Group has about 10,000 rooms in its hotels. They would accommodate a small town-sized crowd at once.

Less than a third of the capacity is in the Helsinki metropolitan area. According to Nieminen, the Helsinki area is not as quiet as last summer, when not all hotels were even open in the early summer. However, it is much quieter than usual.

Two years ago, eight out of ten of SOK’s hotel rooms in Helsinki had been sold, last year only every tenth. Now there are reservations for a quarter of the rooms.

In July, the occupancy rate of Helsinki hotels is in the range of 60–70 per cent, even in normal summer. Last summer, it was 25 percent. Now there are reservations for 35% of the rooms.

“On the other hand, in other big cities, such as Turku and Tampere, as well as in traditional summer locations, the summer booking situation is very good. Some hotels are even fully booked. You can still find space in the early days of the week, ”says Nieminen.

People in the summer center of Turku on Friday.

Tourism- and the overall picture of the restaurant industry is clearly brighter than last summer.

“In terms of domestic tourism, it looks really good. Last summer, the metropolitan area completely missed the boom except, but now there are small signs of recovery there as well. It is definitely due to vaccinations, ”says Mara, CEO of the tourism and restaurant industry Timo Lappi.

According to Lapland, Maraan has received a positive message from domestic tourist destinations all the way to northern Finland.

“There seems to be better demand than in previous years, although many events will not be held. There have become new popular forms of vacation. For example, mountain biking has clearly increased in popularity and there is now a focus on bike rental in many places. There is a lot of movement in nature in every way, ”says Lapland.

Hot According to Lapland, the early summer has also saved many restaurant entrepreneurs. There is no limit to seats on the terrace.

“This doesn’t help all restaurant entrepreneurs. We would have liked the customer seat restrictions to have been completely lifted. Night restaurants in particular and small restaurants that cook from their own ingredients still suffer, especially if they do not have a terrace. ”

Throughout the epidemic, Mara has been critical of tight restaurant and tourism restrictions. According to Lapland, Finland should now immediately drop the restrictions on tourism to the general level of the EU.

“It should be the case that there are no restrictions on the so-called green countries, and testing on other countries before the trip would be enough. Tourism will definitely start in the autumn in Europe, and we need to get involved, ”says Lapland.

Lapland recalls that, although restaurants are now doing better and tourism is pulling at home, the crown epidemic in the sector is truly drastic. Businesses have collapsed and the human cost has been high.

“Mara funds crisis groups in 18 locations, where entrepreneurs can, under the guidance of a psychologist, unpack their experiences and receive peer support from others in the same situation,” says Lapland.

SOK: n Even Nieminen does not dare to predict much for the whole year, even though the summer looks good. Fall demand will depend entirely on whether business travel recovers.

“We look forward to companies’ policies for business trips and meetings. It will have a significant impact on the fall outlook, ”he says.

Silja Serenade arriving in Mariehamn in 2018.

In large in shipowners, the summer is expected to be better than last year. Tallink Silja and Viking Line said on Friday to open shipping on the Helsinki-Stockholm route. Viking will open the route in July and Tallink in August.

“The situation is now alive and we are noticing that it is turning for the better,” says Director of Communications Johanna Boijer-Svahnström From Viking Line.

“There were just under 300,000 passengers last July, when there are normally about a million. It would be nice if we could surpass last summer’s figure. The situation is also different from last year in that at-risk groups and the elderly have already received two vaccines,” he continues.

Viking expects that tourism in Åland in particular will become a hit this summer.

“Here is an opportunity to spend a safe holiday. People rent cottages and move around the archipelago on bikes and boats, among other things, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.

He hopes the government will soon ease travel restrictions significantly.

“We hope the restrictions take into account the incidence of the virus. If it is low, then such restrictions are not ok. ”

At Tallink expected a rather mild tourist summer. About half of the passengers are expected on the Helsinki-Tallinn route, which is important for the company.

“We have high expectations for quarantine-free cruises. The release of travel for those who have received two vaccines will increase the number of passengers, but the Tallinn route will hardly reach the level of normal years, perhaps about half of that, ”says Tallink Silja’s Senior Vice President, Communications. Marika Nöjd.

From Monday, people who have received two doses of the vaccine can return to Finland without a quarantine order or an obligation to go for a corona test.

“Clearly notice that customers are still careful to book this summer. After Monday, we will see if the vaccinated have the courage to go on a trip or not. We expect a positive glimpse, but still a little anxious. ”

In August, Tallink Silja will open the Helsinki-Stockholm route after a break of almost a year and a half. The company has operated from Turku to Stockholm throughout the pandemic.