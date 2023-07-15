Tourism | Here are 12 surprising destinations that bring the sport’s history to life

How did a racket suitable for lighting become a professional game tool? And what does it look like in the football locker room of yesteryear? This and much more will become clear when you go on a tour of Finland’s sports museums.

Summer holiday season is at its best and for many that means traveling in the country. For those interested in sports, there are numerous museums where it is easy to combine a visit with, for example, bench sports or your own exercise performance.

You can spend a whole day in the biggest sports museums, but there are also many smaller museums in our country, which have been lovingly built by enthusiastic sports people and collectors who have captured history.

In this article, suitable places to visit for those interested in sports history are presented.

Helsinki the Olympic torches, the medical bag that became a symbol of the skiing scandal, and those who experienced many stages Matti Nykänen medals. In addition to these, the Cultural Center for Sports and Exercise Tahto in Helsinki presents many different awards, accessories, TV recordings and rare photos.

“Tahto has a globally unique collection of objects from sports and exercise culture, 36,000 objects”, the director of the center Juha-Pekka Vuori tells.

Matti Nykänen and the medals that have finally ended up in the collections of the Cultural Center for Sports and Exercise Tahto. On the top shelf of the display case are 20 Olympic and World Championship medals, on the bottom shelf are 22 Championship medals. Photo from 1994.

The museum has several exhibitions. The main exhibitions have five themes: Helsinki 1952 Olympics, sports heroism, Backgrounds and feelings of sports, winter sports and E-sports. In addition, the special theme is the first World Athletics Championships in Helsinki 40 years ago.

Tahto, which is connected to the Olympic Stadium, is open daily. The number of visitors has grown steadily, last summer there were 13,000 visitors and this summer 20,000 visitors are expected.

The Olympic Stadium, which turns 85 this year, can be visited on guided tours. The stadium’s 72-meter-high tower is open from morning to evening.

The view from the stadium tower opens up to summertime Helsinki.

Sports Museum founded in 1938 changed its name to Tahdo, the cultural center for sports and exercise, last year. At the same time, the operation was renewed. Vuori emphasizes that Tahto is not just a museum, but a cultural center with an emphasis on functional points.

“Here you can play football, run, jump and test your reactions in Spede’s speed game. They have gained great popularity among children and adults. There is also an outdoor gym in front of Tahto in the summer.”

The will has invested in functionality.

Equestrian Museum

Finland at the equestrian museum in Ypäjä takes you on a journey to the world of riding and trotting competitions in the past century. There is plenty to wonder about for those interested in both horse racing and military history, since they cannot be separated from each other.

“The defense forces completely controlled Finnish horse racing. Finland sent the first civilian equestrian team to the Moscow Olympics in 1980, before that, soldiers competed,” Juha Erola from the horse school says.

The Equestrian Museum is on the grounds of the equestrian college. The traditional Siittolanmäki has been a stable area since the 1930s. The name of the place is an echo of when a state horse stud farm was established in the area in 1937.

Non-commissioned officers and police officers at speed on the Tali galloping track in Helsinki. The Equestrian Museum has a collection of Finnish galloping sports from the 1920s to the 1940s.

Exhibition premises are in two buildings, one of which is an 18th century granary. In addition to that, the canteen building of the horse college has an officer’s club hall and a state horse stud hall.

Outside, you can admire the old building stock and protected grazing areas, and get to know the park of the presidents’ horses, where President Mannerheim’s horse is buried.

The museum is open on summer Saturdays, in connection with events and for order groups. Artifacts related to equestrian sports and horses are on display, the oldest of which are from the 13th century.

“Early Olympic history and the related collection from the 1930s-50s is certainly one of the most interesting things. And the collections of the cavalry regiments of the Defense Forces are great,” says Erola.

The museum also has extensive collections of classical Finnish horse art.

“All such top names are represented there who knew how to draw, sculpt or paint a horse, Emil from Cedercreutz Susanna to Nykyr and Anton Ravander-Rauäs.”

Floorball Museum

World the first floorball museum can be found in Lempäälä Ideapark. Responsible for museum inquiries Jari Kinnunen suggest three interesting items from the museum’s collections. The first is a showcase of the evolution of floorball sticks.

“The development of floorball rackets perfectly describes the development of floorball from a sleight of hand to a genuine competitive and elite sport.”

Another tip is all the gold trophies from the Finnish Adult World Championships and other items related to the Games are on display in the museum.

Thirdly, Kinnunen brings up a collection of newspaper clippings presenting the history of the sport, which includes highlights related to the development of the sport as well as “old editors’ writings disparaging the sport.”

From the museum’s changing exhibitions, the ensemble presenting the history of the Salibandy Champions Cup will be dismantled in the summer and replaced by a referee-themed section.

Jari Kinnunen in front of the world’s first floorball museum.

Museum brings a variety of objects and stories to be seen, but also makes them heard.

“The floorball museum publishes stories related to the sport in a podcast called Nostalgiapaloja and in its blog of the same name.”

The exhibition space was opened in Lempäälä Ideapark in the spring of 2020 and is always open during the shopping center’s opening hours.

“Even though the museum had restrictions on the public during the corona virus and the museum was closed for some time, the number of visitors to the museum has already exceeded 55,000 museum visits in just over three years,” says Kinnunen.

Football Museum

In the old ones The Myllysaari museum is located in brick factory buildings in the heart of Valkeakoski. The football museum is also housed there.

The history of Finnish football is presented through objects, photographs, stories and film clips. The gems of the collection are the championship trophies from a hundred years ago and the awards, equipment and jerseys of Finnish star players.

“Match worn jerseys are definitely the most interesting thing at the moment. On display are, among other things Jari Litmanen, Teemu Pukin, Lukas Hradecky and Sami Hyypien playsuits”, Jaana Nuorela says the museum.

To be seen there is also Finnish football’s Hall of Fame gallery and an old-time dressing room, where you can feel the atmosphere of the past years.

The museum is open daily in the summer, because that’s when the museum season is at its hottest.

“Especially on FC Haka’s home game days, you can clearly see more people. Most of the visitors to the football museum are from places other than Valkeakoski.”

There are enough trophies to look at in the Football Museum.

Fact Be different in these too In the ski museum It’s always winter in Lahti’s Salpauselka. The exhibitions tell about the history of skiing and the golden age of competitive skiing. Open from Tuesday to Sunday. Ice Hockey Museum The Tampere museum center in Vapriiki displays the SM league awards and World Cup trophies. Also on display are the museum’s noble Lions. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, in July also on Mondays. Motorcycle Museum Lahti presents racing, hobby and service motorcycles and mopeds. Over 100 motorcycles and related historical props. Open daily. In the paddling museum In Lahti’s Kahvisaari, among other things, the development of sports kayaks from the 19th century to the present day. Open on weekdays. Boxing Museum Tampere holds a wide collection of boxing paraphernalia, from medals to sports equipment and competition posters. Open by agreement. In the baseball museum Next to Vimpel’s saari field, game equipment and awards are on display, as well as a gallery of honor. Open every day. Bike garage Teuvalla presents the history of cycling. Among other things, a bicycle with wooden tires and a bicycle with a gearbox can be seen. Open on summer Sundays. In the rally museum among other things, it will be shown how race maintenance was organized in the old days. The museum is part of Mobilia, a road and car museum located in Kangasa. Open daily.

