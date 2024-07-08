Tourism | Helsinki-Vantaa’s restaurant world was awarded as the best in the world

Tourism|The airport’s restaurant offering has almost doubled since 2019.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the restaurant world after the airport security check has been chosen as the best in the world.

The restaurant world located near the departure gates won the Airport Food Hall of the Year award in the international tourism and restaurant industry competition, Finavia’s press release says.

The evaluation criteria were, among other things, the versatility of the restaurant offer, customer satisfaction and value for money.

According to the airport company Finavia, Helsinki-Vantaa’s restaurant supply has almost doubled since 2019.

Now Asian Kitchen, Bastard Burgers, Fafa’s, Pala Pizza Bar and Tori Kitchen & Cafe operate in the award-winning restaurant world. It opened last fall.

There are also other restaurant worlds in Helsinki-Vantaa. One of them is in the entrance hall open to everyone, which has also been awarded.