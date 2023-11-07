Tourism | Helsinki-Vantaa’s paid lobby is closing its doors

Finavia has recently invested in increasing the number of restaurants and shops at the airport.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the paid lobby space in the airport’s arrival hall will close. The matter is confirmed to HS by the communications manager of the airport company Finavia Pia Fast.

The lobby is located at the airport before the security check, next to the restaurant world, near the entrance to the train station. Its name is the Plaza Premium lounge.

The lobby has been a paid space, but open to everyone who wants to pay for admission. In addition, the premises have also been accessed with some credit cards. There is a hair salon and a sauna on the premises.

After next Friday, entrance to the area can no longer be purchased online.

According to Fast, a new type of activity is already being planned for the space, which will be announced later.

Finavia has recently invested in increasing the number of restaurants and shops at the airport. Dozens of new stores have opened in Helsinki-Vantaa this year.