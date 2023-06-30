Tourism | Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was awarded the best in its size category in Europe

Helsinki-Vantaa’s ten-year investment program will end in the fall.

Helsinki-Vantaa is the best airport in Europe in its size category. The recognition was granted by the international airport organization ACI at the end of June.

According to the airport company Finavia, the selection criteria were, among other things, responsibility work, operational efficiency, innovation and recovery from the pandemic.

Other winners in different size categories were Madeira, Menorca, Milan Linate, Athens International and Rome Fiumicino Airport.

Finland the largest airport has received numerous awards within a short period of time.

Helsinki-Vantaa in March was awarded As the best airport in Europe based on passenger evaluation.

Last year, readers of the international travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler chose Helsinki-Vantaa is among the top ten airports in the world.

In December, Helsinki-Vantaa won the prestigious architecture and design competition Prix Versailles.

Airport and its services have been diligently renewed in recent years. For example, the new departure and arrival lobby was completed at the end of 2021.

According to Finavia, the billion-dollar investment program in Helsinki-Vantaa that started ten years ago will end in early autumn.