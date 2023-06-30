Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tourism | Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was awarded the best in its size category in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tourism | Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was awarded the best in its size category in Europe

Helsinki-Vantaa’s ten-year investment program will end in the fall.

Helsinki-Vantaa is the best airport in Europe in its size category. The recognition was granted by the international airport organization ACI at the end of June.

According to the airport company Finavia, the selection criteria were, among other things, responsibility work, operational efficiency, innovation and recovery from the pandemic.

Other winners in different size categories were Madeira, Menorca, Milan Linate, Athens International and Rome Fiumicino Airport.

Finland the largest airport has received numerous awards within a short period of time.

Helsinki-Vantaa in March was awarded As the best airport in Europe based on passenger evaluation.

Last year, readers of the international travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler chose Helsinki-Vantaa is among the top ten airports in the world.

In December, Helsinki-Vantaa won the prestigious architecture and design competition Prix Versailles.

Airport and its services have been diligently renewed in recent years. For example, the new departure and arrival lobby was completed at the end of 2021.

See also  Saving | Tomi Rantanen ate meals costing less than a euro for a month - "If you continued like this, you would save thousands a year"

According to Finavia, the billion-dollar investment program in Helsinki-Vantaa that started ten years ago will end in early autumn.

#Tourism #HelsinkiVantaa #Airport #awarded #size #category #Europe

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, launch trailer for the remaster

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, launch trailer for the remaster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result