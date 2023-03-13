Tourism | Helsinki-Vantaa airport got its own priest

The priest offers conversational help at the airport, where great emotions are experienced.

Finland it is known that the first airport chaplain has started his work at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, the gateway to the world. Take care of the task Hanna Similä From the parishes of Vantaa.

The priest serves all passengers and employees of the airport, regardless of belief. The primary task is to offer low-threshold discussion help in everyday situations and crises.

If necessary, the priest also participates in handling emergency situations with other crisis actors.

Why do you need a priest at the airport?

“When a person goes on a trip, he doesn’t fail to pack his religiosity. There are also great emotions at the airport when people leave and arrive. Passengers have been hoping for an unhurried presence and conversational help at the airport.”

According to Similä, the background is an investigation project of almost one and a half years.

He got to know the work of airport chaplains in Amsterdam at Schiphol Airport. There, he was able to observe how important emotional support was for passengers whose journey had been temporarily interrupted due to various corona regulations.

From Helsinki-Vantaa, Similä hasn’t thought of a special situation yet, because it’s only the first day of work behind him.

Priest is on duty at the airport on weekdays during the afternoon rush hour and sometimes on holidays, such as next Good Friday.

Similä can be found, for example, in the quiet room opened in January, where air passengers can calm down, relax, rest or meditate during their travel vacation.

“But I rush to where there is a need. You can call me, for example, the company of a person who is afraid of flying.”

