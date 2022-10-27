According to Carlos Brito, revenue in the month was R$ 17.6 billion across the country.

In 2022, Brazilian tourism had the best result of the last 6 years for the month of August, with revenues of R$ 17.6 billion across the country, according to the Minister of Tourism, Carlos Brito, in an interview on Wednesday (26. Oct.2022) in the program The Voice of Brazil.

“At the moment now post-pandemic, the resumption of tourism is already a reality. Here we have business tourism, cultural tourism, religious tourism, sole beach tourism, fishing tourism. From North to South, from East to West we are meeting what tourists are looking for”said.

The minister highlighted in the program that the government worked throughout the pandemic period to strengthen the country’s tourist infrastructure. “There were more than 2,900 works, approximately R$ 2 billion were injected so that now, in the post-pandemic, our sector would be alive and present to participate in this very important moment of the resumption of tourism”he said.

According to Carlos Brito, Brazil stands out in the “nature tourism”. The government’s expectation is that from January to December 2022 the country will receive 4 million foreign tourists. In addition, the ministry’s work has focused on strategies to increase domestic tourism.

The minister also stressed that this year’s cruise season should be the longest in the last 10 years. “We are talking about a perspective of approximately R$ 4 billion being injected into the economy and generating around 44 thousand direct and indirect jobs”, detailed the minister. According to Brito, each tourist who gets off the ship leaves an average of R$ 650 reais per day.

With information from Brazil Agency.