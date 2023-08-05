Saturday, August 5, 2023
Tourism | Greece is experimenting with tourist restrictions on the Acropolis hill

August 5, 2023
Hourly limits may vary by time of day.

Greece has announced that it will limit the number of daily visitors to the Acropolis of Athens to ensure the preservation of the ancient monument, says the news agency CNN.

Starting in September, the UNESCO World Heritage Site will allow the country’s Minister of Culture Lina Mendon’s including a maximum of 20,000 visitors per day.

In an interview with a Greek radio station on Wednesday, Mendoni said that the change will first be introduced as an experiment. He said that currently up to 23,000 people visit the attraction every day.

“It’s a huge number,” he told an interviewer. “Tourism is of course desirable for the country and for all of us, but we need to figure out how to prevent tourism from damaging the attraction.”

Attraction is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. About half of the visitors usually arrive in the morning, Mendoni said.

The government plans to create hourly visitor numbers to avoid congestion.

“For example, 3,000 people are given access between 8 and 9, 2,000 others during the next hour,” Mendoni described the arrangement.

The restrictions vary throughout the day, but are valid from the opening of the attraction until it closes.

Mendoni said the move will allow the government to protect the monument while improving the visitor experience.

The hill the ancient structure built on top, the Acropolis, is a collection of historical ruins, buildings and artifacts – the most famous of which is the Parthenon, a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena.

