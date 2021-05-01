Tourism Greece and Spain are waiting for tourists, Germany pressed the emergency brake – How to prepare for the summer season in Finland’s favorite holiday destinations

HS asked the embassies how the Finns’ favorite travel destinations are preparing for the upcoming summer season. Several countries currently require passengers to have a negative coronavirus test.

Summer the holiday season is already looming on the horizon, but nothing can be said for sure about foreign tourism yet. Coronavirus vaccinations can come back in the pack, and virus variants may further confuse the pack.

The Foreign Ministry’s recommendation has been clear for more than a year: unnecessary travel abroad should be avoided.

The last time foreign tourism was in normal mode was in 2019. At that time, according to Statistics Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Germany, Spain and Greece were among the most popular foreign travel destinations for Finns.

HS asked the Finnish embassies how to prepare for the upcoming summer holiday season in these countries.

Estonia: Commuting is more about tourism

As in last year, Estonia and the other Baltic countries are developing a travel bubble, which means that travelers between the countries do not have to be quarantined after crossing the border.

More than tourism in Estonia There is now talk of commuting, says a press official Sanna-Leena Immanen From the Finnish Embassy in Tallinn.

“What is characteristic is that very little has been said about tourism. The opening of commuter traffic between Finland and Estonia is expected to increase as the moon goes on, ”says Immanen.

“That is, those who travel regularly back and forth would be able to travel home for the weekends.”

At present, you can travel freely to Estonia from countries with an incidence rate of less than 150. Travelers from other countries must undergo voluntary quarantine.

The incidence in Finland is currently 82, so Finns can travel to Estonia without a quarantine obligation.

In Estonia a nationwide closure came into force in March, and a number of restrictions were introduced in the country. Disease situation in the country was at that time the worst in the world in terms of population. Restrictions include, for example, the 2 + 2 rule: move in a group of up to two people and keep a distance of two meters from the others.

The country will start opening cautiously on Monday, May 3rd. For example, schools are open on a limited basis and museums are allowed to take in customers at a 25 percent occupancy rate.

“Many of the events in June have already been postponed to the fall. There are still events in July in the calendars, but they also have a slightly waiting atmosphere, ”says Immanen.

Immanen says that the restrictions may change abruptly, however, as the Estonian government reviews the restrictions at least weekly.

Sweden: No clear exit plan

Under Swedish rule, the Swedish government instructed the country’s public health authority to find out how to return to normal without restrictions. The deadline for the survey is May 12.

The report asks the authorities to sort clear criteria for different levels of infection, and recommendations for restrictions should be set for each level of infection.

“The report is not intended to include exact dates for waiving restrictions. So Sweden does not yet have a clear exit plan, ”says the communications coordinator Mikko Mäkitalo From the Embassy in Stockholm.

According to the Swedish Public Health Authority, relaxed restrictions on public meetings and events may take effect on May 17, Mäkitalo says.

“However, this presupposes that the infection situation is better at that time than it is now.”

Now Sweden requires a negative coronavirus test for foreign nationals entering the country. The test result must not be more than 48 hours old. The exceptions are people working in border areas whose negative test result is valid for a week.

A negative test is required until the end of May, but depending on the disease situation, it may be required thereafter.

“So far, no changes have been communicated about this, nor about special rules for those coming from neighboring countries. At the same time, however, the shipping companies Tallink Silja and Viking Line have said that they will open passenger ship traffic between Stockholm and Helsinki at the beginning of June, ”says Mäkitalo.

Sweden’s current temporary pandemic law restricts gatherings of more than eight people, but a maximum of 20 people can attend funerals, for example.

Public events can be organized for up to 300 people, provided that each participant has a seated at a safe distance and health safety is ensured at the event.

The Pandem Act is in force until the end of September.

Spain: The tourist season is set to open with a corona pass in June

In May, Spain aims to pilot a so-called corona passport planned by EU countries so that tourists can be welcomed into the country in June. With a passport, a citizen can prove that he or she has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, the opening of the tourist season is conditional on the successful introduction of an EU digital passport.

At present, you can travel to Spain from EU and Schengen countries without the need for quarantine. However, the country’s Ministry of Health interprets Finland as a risk area for the coronavirus. This means that passengers arriving from Finland must present a certificate of a negative corona test result that is no more than 72 hours old.

Passengers arriving in the country must also fill in an electronic health information form. In addition, immigrants are measured for fever and may be ordered for a health check.

In March, the cat observed the Tallinn Town Hall Square from the café.­

To Spain has been declared a state of emergency last October and is valid until 9 May. According to the country’s government, the state of emergency will not continue, the consul says Eeva Helminen From the Finnish Embassy in Madrid.

The state of emergency has made it possible, among other things, for restrictions on outdoor mobility at night. In addition, it has empowered the Autonomous Communities to close the boundaries of the areas and to limit gatherings and the opening hours of restaurants and shops.

“At this stage, there is no information on how the lifting of restrictions will affect the incidence rates of different areas and thus possibly also tourism,” Helminen says.

Germany: The country pressed the emergency brake and imposed new restrictions

In Germany, we are not talking about an exit plan, but about emergency braking, says the press and culture adviser. Tanja Huutonen From the Embassy in Berlin.

“You can’t get to Germany as a tourist, and the goal is to get the infections down first,” says Huutonen.

Germany tightened its restrictions from 23 April in areas where the incidence of infections is more than 100 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week.

The restrictions vary widely between states, and at their strictest they mean, for example, restrictions on outdoor movement between 10 pm and 5 am. In that case, movement is only permitted for work or other compelling reasons. However, you can move outside alone until midnight if you intend to walk, play sports or walk your dog.

To Germany currently only get a negative corona test result that is up to 48 hours old. The test is not required for children under six years of age.

Airlines are only allowed to take passengers who have passed the test on a plane coming to Germany. The test requirement is valid until May 12.

According to Germany, Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Päijät-Häme belong to risk areas. Upon arrival, the passenger is subject to mandatory ten-day quarantine, which can be shortened after five days with a negative test.

“Tourists are not even admitted, and hotels are not open to tourists. The figures for Germany are still high compared to Finland, ”says Huutonen.

“Surely everyone expects that even the terraces will open, even with strict restrictions. A completely normal tourist summer is hardly coming. ”

Greece: Tourists will be welcomed from mid-May

In Greece, the tourist season is viewed with a positive expectation, says the secretary of the embassy Eili Andersson From the Embassy of Athens. The country is being opened to tourists in mid-May.

Until then, for example, travel between the counties of the country is only allowed for necessary reasons and there is a night curfew.

The terraces of cafes and restaurants will open on May 3, and open-air archeological sites have already been opened with mask and visitor restrictions. According to Andersson, it is still too early to assess the situation of museums and events in the summer.

“There are a lot of uncertainties associated with the regulations. Rules and restrictions may vary according to the disease situation, even at short notice. “

People waited their turn for coronavirus vaccination in Stockholm on April 16th.­

Bridge can currently enter Greece if a negative corona test result up to 72 hours old is presented. Alternatively, you can enter the country if you have received two doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before entry.

In addition, the passenger must have a pre-filled passenger information form.

Andersson says quarantine requirements are being relaxed. Last week, for example, the requirement for seven-day quarantine for those arriving from EU and Schengen countries was lifted.

“At the moment, it is impossible to assess with certainty what the situation will be like in July, for example. It is likely that some kind of restrictions will still apply, ”Andersson says.

Cuban street artist Ricardo Elias Hardy, 57, performed as a live statue in a Madrid park on April 1st.­

Germany tightened its interest rate restrictions in April. Photo of Bonn on April 24th.­