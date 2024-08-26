Tourism | Former top athlete built luxury villas in the middle of nowhere – “I think of trying as a game of Monopoly”

Tourism|The construction of the lake pavilions near Tureng cost 2.1 million euros. One of the villas is owned by Timo Pajunen, one has been sold and one is rented. The interest on the construction loan for the unsold villa is currently 50,000 euros per year.

Timo Pajunen had a long sports career in Superpes until it was time to find a new direction in life. Today, the villa is a hiding place for Pajusen, who has become an entrepreneur, to which he retreats as often as possible.

Veera Visapää Janakkalan Sanomat

