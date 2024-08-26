Tourism | Former top athlete built luxury villas in the middle of nowhere – “I think of trying as a game of Monopoly”

Tourism|The construction of the lake pavilions near Tureng cost 2.1 million euros. One of the villas is owned by Timo Pajunen, one has been sold and one is rented. The interest on the construction loan for the unsold villa is currently 50,000 euros per year.
Veera Visapää Janakkalan Sanomat
Near The dirt road protecting Turenki is cut off by a boom. Now it has been opened and the road can be driven to the top of the cape. Entrepreneur here Timo Pajunen has built three luxury villas. He plans to build more similar “lake pavilions”, but times have been difficult.
#Tourism #top #athlete #built #luxury #villas #middle #game #Monopoly
Leave a Reply