Tourism | Foreign tourists spent around 3.8 billion euros in Finland

April 9, 2024
On average, a foreign vacationer stayed in Finland for four days.

Foreigners tourists spent around 3.8 billion euros in Finland between the beginning of March last year and the end of February this year, according to Business Finland.

According to Business Finland, travelers made a total of 4.7 million trips to Finland in the 12-month review period and spent an average of 807 euros per trip. 73 percent of the trips were leisure trips and 27 percent were business trips.

Tourists stayed in Finland 46.7 million times during the review period. On average, a foreign vacationer stayed in Finland for four days.

