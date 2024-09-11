Tourism | Finns were evacuated when a fire spread near hotels in Crete

Tourism|The fire that broke out near the hotels spread quickly with the wind.

Crete on the island, in the village of Plataniákse, a large wildfire has raged on Wednesday in the vicinity of hotels favored by Finns.

Country manager of tour operator Tjäreborg Jessica Virtanen according to the company has three hotels in the area, from which the company has had to evacuate people.

According to Virtanen, most of the company’s customers are from other Nordic countries. Only three Finns have traveled to the region via Tjäreborg. Tui and Aurinkomatkat also organize trips to the area.

It’s not clearwhere exactly the fire started.

Greek newspaper of ekathimerin according to the report, the fire started in the reeds and quickly spread to the surrounding terrain due to the winds. According to NRK the fire would have started in a store of the grocery store chain Lidl.

“What our target people have found out is that the fire had started from one of the cables,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen according to the understanding, the rescuers had already started to get the fire under control on Wednesday evening.

Nearby hotels had been evacuated as a precaution.

“The last time I checked, at least in one of our hotels, the customers have already made it back to that hotel, and our three Finns were also there.”

Residents of other hotels were still waiting for permission to return to the hotel, Virtanen says.