Tourism Finns celebrate as if there were no pandemic – “Recommended, prescribed and obeyed here in Finland”

The epidemic is severe in the Canary Islands, but the holiday season is marked by relaxed carelessness. For Tjareborg and Aurinkomatkat, Gran Canaria is a favorite destination for winter.

Playa del Inglés

Canary Islands the New Year holiday season in Las Palmas and Playa del Inglés has turned out to be bright, relaxed and carefree, although the epidemic has worsened.

The four-tiered disease situation in Gran Canaria has been identified by the authorities as the second most serious. The situation is more difficult in Tenerife, which has been classified as the worst, ie the fourth level, since Monday.

The use of a mask is mandatory in Gran Canaria in public and outdoor public spaces. The mask may be removed when eating and drinking and at sufficient safety intervals, for example on the beach.

However, attitudes are mixed.

Vacationing in the pool compartments has seemed normal, despite the signs emphasizing the must-have: masked tourists lounging in dense rows of sun loungers and splashing in the pools.

Few people wear a mask on the beaches, more on the streets. The bars are open until dawn.

People on the beach of Las Palmas’ Playa de las Canteras on New Year’s Eve.

Playa del Inglésin pictures decorating the walls of Iskelmä Bar, a dilapidated nostalgic shopping center typical of a holiday town Olli Lindholmin and Paula Koivuniemen such people’s stars.

Finnish-language literature and board games have been collected on the shelf next to the tobacco vending machine. The sound drops Thunderstorm and Irwin Goodman production.

I like the restaurant Jarna Ylärakkolan according to customers, they sometimes report travel-related guilt. The phenomenon was talked about more a year ago in the winter.

“The ban on dancing divides opinions. People have wished it could be relaxed, ”says Ylärakkola.

Spouse and other restaurant owner Mikko Erkkilä praises the co-operation of Finnish entrepreneurs in the Canary Islands in a difficult situation. He praises the relaxed atmosphere and the fact that more tourists have started flowing into the area.

“ “It’s not recommended here, but here’s how to do it.”

“Tourism is growing and there is light at the end of the tunnel. Spain has handled the situation really well. It is not recommended here, but it is said here how to do it, ”Erkkilä praises the rigor of the authorities.

Local according to the hotel worker, the hotels are largely full but the prices are cheaper than usual.

According to Tjäreborg and Aurinkomatkat, which organize package holidays to the Canary Islands, Gran Canaria is the number one destination this winter, although Tjäreborg, for example, now offers 40% less trips than usual.

On the beaches of Meloneras, Gran Canaria, few wear a mask. On the streets, however, you can see them.

“It’s familiar, and the corona situation there has been pretty well controlled. People dare to go there, ”explains the country director Jessica Virtanen.

He said phone lines are hot on polls but the rapidly deteriorating epidemic has not caused mass cancellations.

“The main question is what the situation is at the site. Some are unsure whether to dare to travel. There are many questions about whether the trip can be postponed and how to fill in the entry forms. ”

Sun travel Of the more than 2,000 customers currently on holiday, there are around 1,500 in the Canary Islands. The company’s bookings increased by more than 20% last week compared with the previous week.

“It’s easy to travel to the Canary Islands, and a holiday in the Canary Islands is just as normal. Interest rate restrictions, such as the conditions for using the mask, are already familiar practices and do not affect the holiday season more, ”says Aurinkomatkat’s Communications Manager. Mari Kanerva.

Virve Rosti at a gig at Iskelmä Bar. Due to restrictions, there was a ban on dancing at the bar.

“Are you at the ready? Namely, the sky protects what comes from there, ”the backing band shouts to the audience before Rope “Vicky” Rostin gig.

“Now that there is a ban on dancing, there is a nitrodisko! The bottles are kept on the bench! ” Rosti commands the swinging and waving audience while sitting in the chairs opening piece Menolipun after.

Iskelmä Bar closely organizes concerts by Finnish artists. In addition to Rost, the performers of the Epiphany Week were heard Mikko Alataloa and Tony Montana.

“You remember the words, even though you weren’t even born then,” laughs Rosti, who laughs and refers to the 1975 When Chicago died to the song.

Loan version of JVG Tomorrow is tomorrow According to Rost, the song is about adults who go on holiday without children. The song “tequila and face paints” twists into “tequila and face masks”.

“It’s wonderful when you all smile. You have such a happy face! ” Rosti praises glowing Finnish listeners.

Salin in the foreground wall Vicky Rost’s concert is listened to by a Turku resident Felicia Nurmi and the archer Jesse Virtanen, who switched from Thai plans to Playa del Inglés due to stricter entry restrictions in Thailand.

Jesse Virtanen from Kaarina and Felicia Nurmi from Turku at Vicky Rost’s gig at Iskelmä Bar.

“Mikko was in a good mood and the room was full,” says Virtanen, who listened to Alatalo at Iskelmä Bar two nights.

“I was watching About Matti Nykä here in 2018 before he died. It was even tougher, I could argue. ”

Easy arrival and a shorter flight to Thailand on behalf of the Canary Islands are also flagged Erica Varjonen and Samu Anderssonwho have come from Kirkkonummi on holiday for a week.

Andersson says he calculated that a couple of weeks ago he would have had to undergo four corona tests despite a vaccination because of a holiday in Thailand.

“Sudden departure, easy to come by and warm,” Varjonen sums up the good sides of the Canary Islands.

“Really relaxed. Tomorrow we will take the car and go for a ride, ”says Andersson.

Twelve a tourism entrepreneur who has lived in Playa del Inglés for years Ari-Pekka Niskasen according to the resort is now quieter than normal. There are fewer tourists.

Niskanen recalls March 2020, when there was a long curfew on the island.

“ “It is always recommended in Finland. It is prescribed and obeyed here. ”

“It was strange. Afterwards, I remember it well because it was an experience. Always recommended in Finland. Here we dictate and obey, ”Niskanen compares the practices of the countries.

“I am really worried,” says Niskanen about the epidemic situation in Finland.

“Because there are no coercive measures needed.”

He says the incidence in Canada and Finland is “pretty awful”.

“There’s a sixth wave going on here, but omikron doesn’t require the same amount of hospitalization. It’s not that serious. It allows for lighter restrictions here, ”Niskanen interprets the situation.

In the Canary Islands the people of Kuopio are on holiday for the fourteenth time Jaska and Mirkku Poutiainen arrived in Playa del Inglés during Epiphany week for two weeks.

“The best place in the world that can be,” Mirkku Poutiainen smiles.

“The atmosphere is really good. I am not bothered by the restrictions at all. I haven’t stressed anything, not about the corona or anything else. ”

According to Jaska Poutiainen, the streets are clearly quieter than before. He says returning home is a little scary despite the three vaccines.

“Foxi is closed. The clover meadow is open, but there is no karaoke there, ”says Mirkku Poutiainen about the nightlife venues favored by Finns in Playa del Inglés.

On Rosti agrees to present Charlie Brown arrives from there followed by an extra One hundred flashes because the audience has followed the rules so nicely.

Then comes the opportunity for fan photos and ownership writings outside the restaurant.

“Enjoy the light and warmth!” Rosti echoes the thanks to Finnish holidaymakers.