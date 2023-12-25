Tourism | Finnish tourists were stuck in Cancún for Christmas – The journey home could finally begin

Almost 300 Finnish tourists were stuck in Cancún, Mexico for Christmas.

of Mexico The journey home to Finland for the Finnish tourists who were stuck in Cancún has begun.

Almost 300 Finnish tourists were stuck in Cancún, Mexico for Christmas due to problems with the tour operator TUI. The return flight from Mexico to Finland was scheduled to leave already on December 22, but the flight was canceled due to a staff shortage.

TUI's director of communications for the Nordic countries Adam Györki told earlier Ilta-Sanomthat the original flight could not be carried out due to the rest periods of the flight crew.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, TUI's return flight was able to leave Cancún on Monday at 19:23 local time. The plane is supposed to make a stopover in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to Finavia, the flight should arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on the morning of Boxing Day at 10:05 a.m.

Helsingin Sanomat could not reach a TUI representative to comment on the flight situation.

According to IS, TUI has promised to offer Finns the costs of extra accommodation and meals in Mexico due to the delay. TUI urges tourists returning to Finland to apply for compensation immediately and save all receipts for expenses.