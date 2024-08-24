Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2024 – 17:32

The Ministry of Tourism is promoting this Saturday (24), in person, in 13 Brazilian cities, and online until Sunday (26), throughout Brazil, the Tourism Fair, with the aim of facilitating travel for those who want to visit tourist destinations throughout the country. The action will offer discounts of up to 45% on hotel rates.

Furthermore, according to the ministry, it is also possible to save up to 30% on the purchase of airline tickets. The offers are valid for the low season and depend on the destination, as well as the date selected by the traveler.

The purpose of the portfolio is to stimulate the market during months of low tourist demand, ensuring the stability of services throughout the year. The incentive is to maintain the flow of visitors within the country, promoting domestic tourism and strengthening the economy through the travel sector.

Fair participants will have access to exclusive discounts on travel packages, accommodation and air tickets, ideal for those planning their next vacation or a weekend getaway.

“We have shown the world that we are a stable country that respects diversity, with a strong economy and a consolidated democracy. Our outlook is encouraging and I am convinced that promoting the fair will contribute to the federal government’s goal of strengthening tourism as an instrument for sustainable economic and social development in our country,” highlighted the Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino.

It is important to be careful when shopping onlinechecking if the website The chosen company has the official Tourism Fair: Get to Know Brazil seal. In addition, it is recommended to confirm whether the contracted company is registered with Cadastur, the Ministry of Tourism’s registry that regulates individuals and legal entities that operate in the sector, ensuring security and reliability in transactions. Click here to find out if the company is registered in good standing.

Register

To take advantage of all the benefits, the consumer must pay attention to the information available on website of the event. The offers will be available on the various marketing platforms of each company authorized to participate in the campaign. When accessing the accredited platforms, tourists will be able to choose the offer they are interested in and make the purchase.

Advantages

When participating in the opening of the Amazon International Tourism Fair (Fita) in Santarém (PA) on Friday (23), Minister Celso Sabino highlighted the importance of the Tourism Fair. “It is an action to strengthen our sector, which generates employment, income, dignity and opportunities for many Brazilians. It is a strategy aligned with the National Tourism Plan, which has among its goals to reach 2027 with a record 150 million people traveling around the country. We will reach this number and, best of all, encourage everyone to get to know the beauties of Brazil”, he stated.

Amazon International Tourism Fair

Considered the largest tourism fair in the North of Brazil, Fita will run until tomorrow (25), at the Sebastião Tapajós Convention Center. The event, which is taking place for the first time outside of Belém, has the theme “Amazônia Viva: Encontros Mágicos nos Rios Tapajós e Amazonas”, in reference to COP 30, which will be held in 2025, in the capital of Pará. The objective is to present products to boost the commercialization of Pará as a tourist destination. Minister Celso Sabino highlighted the importance of the meeting for the region.

“We are very committed to making tourism the driving force behind Brazil, especially our region, and this event shows that we have this potential. We have the capacity to be an attractive hub, with many natural resources, such as the Amazon Rainforest, the rivers, the cuisine, and the joy and hospitality of the northern people,” he highlighted.

Minister Celso Sabino also signed the Work Plan to allocate more than R$3 million from the ministry to one of Brazil’s most traditional festivals: Çairé, which is receiving federal support for the first time. The festival, which has been held for over 300 years, is scheduled for September 19-23 in Alter do Chão (PA), a district of Santarém.