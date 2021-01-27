In the middle of a summer season affected by the epidemiological situation and the economic crisis, representatives of the Argentine Chamber of Tourism (CAT) met with the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens to request -among other stimuli for the sector- an extension of the ATP (Assistance to Work and Production), the assistance program implemented by the State to pay salaries in the sectors most affected by the pandemic. From the official unit they said that “it was a work meeting” in which there was no definition. A new meeting has been scheduled for next week.

In addition to CAT, other entities related to Tourism such as FEHGRA, the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC) and the Chamber of Restaurants of the AHRCC participated in the meeting, among others.

Although, so far this season there have been 7.2 million tourists moving in the country, especially in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Rio Negro, this is a tiny portion of the sector, explain the businessmen. Therefore, the request for the ATP extension is more driven by airlines and travel agencies who spent the last year with a drop in sales of 80% compared to 2019, which was already a very bad year.

“We hoped, at this point, not to have to receive more aid from the State but it was not like that. Sales are very depressed, as a result of the uncertainty that the issue of protocols generates in different places. That makes many potential tourists decide not to do it for now, “he says. José Casabal, CEO of the Volalá agency.

According to businessmen in the sector, ATP covers approximately 15-20% of the expenses of a travel agency. It solves the expense of about $ 20 thousand pesos of salaries for each employee and exempts them from between 10 and 12% of tax charges, in addition to prohibiting layoffs. “This aid does not come to solve the whole problem but without it, the situation worsens,” they point out.

At the end of the meeting, the president of the Gastronomic Hotel Business Federation of the Argentine Republic (FEHGRA), Graciela Fresno, he commented: “we need the assistance of the National Government to continue, we need to continue receiving the ATPs to support our employees. We also need to extend the Law for the Sustaining and Productive Reactivation of National Tourism Activity, which provides a clause for assistance to be sustained, if necessary. And unfortunately it is, the situation of the hotel industry and gastronomy continues to be critical ”, indicated the leader.

“The tourist movement is reduced to some destinations, with low hotel occupancy. We work with reduced capacity, time restrictions for gastronomy, reduction of flights. The pandemic generates great uncertainty. As we expected and after nine months with zero or minimal turnover, the recovery of our sector is going to be very slow. 90% of our entrepreneurs are in debt and with little remainder to keep their doors open ”, described Fresno.

A new Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 in the hotel and gastronomic sector made through Invecq Consultora Económica showed that 75% of the sector expects to return to the level of pre-pandemic activity within a year or later.

According to FEHGRA comments, during the meeting, Minister Lammens referred to the REPRO II Program, designed for companies in critical situations. And he explained that to have the benefit, employers must register, and upon approval of their application they will also have access to a complementary aid that would allow reaching the sum equivalent to the minimum living and mobile salary for each employee.

They also talked about gastronomy, in all its forms. “The minister confirmed to us that the activity is included in the measures that the Ministry implements to help the sector,” added Fresno.

According to data from the sector, hotels and gastronomy represent 3% of the Gross Production Value (GVP) of the country and 4% of jobs in the private sector. And, before the pandemic, it was the fourth sector of the economy according to intensity of the work factor. While the Tourism as a whole is the third largest gross exporter and generator of foreign exchange.