The number of workers in the tourism sector exceeded 2.72 million workers in the month of November, which represented an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period in 2023, maintaining the trend of increases, which has been recorded since June 2021. With this new increase, tourism employment represents 12.7% of the total of affiliates throughout the country, as noted this Tuesday by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism with data from Turespaña.

Specifically, during the month of November, Social Security affiliates linked to tourist activities increased in absolute terms by 134,650 people. In addition, the variation in affiliates in November was positive in all tourism branches. In hospitality, the increase was 77,745 affiliates (24,692 in accommodation services and 53,053 in food and beverage services) and in travel agencies there was an increase of 3,798 workers.

The rest of the tourist activities also registered a joint increase of 53,107 employees. Thus, in hospitality and travel agencies/tour operators together, sectors that represent 66.8% of the total number of affiliates registered with Social Security in tourism, affiliates increased by 4.7% year-on-year.

This increase was due to both the increase in employees (5.7%) and the self-employed (0.7%).. In November, the number of employees in the tourism sector increased 6.1% compared to the same month of the previous year and represented 81.6% of the total number of affiliated workers in said sector. By branches of activity, salaried employment increased in tour operators (5.7%) and in hospitality (5.7%), and within this, it increased by 8.6% in accommodation services and by 4 .9% in food and beverage services.

For his part, the Self-employment in tourism, which represents 18.4% of the total number of affiliated workers, grew by 1.5%. In travel agencies, a year-on-year increase of 6.4% was recorded, while the increase in food and beverage services was 0.2% and in accommodation services was 2.8%.

Employment in the hospitality industry and travel agencies and tour operators rose in all autonomous communities in November, including the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. In absolute figures, the greatest progress occurred again in Andalusiawhile compared to the same month in 2023, the largest increases occurred in the Balearic Islands (9.6%), Cantabria (6.2%) and Andalusia (5.9%).