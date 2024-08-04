The growth of employment in tourism is unstoppable. But the difficulty for companies to find workers for catering activities, the central figures of the sector, is also increasing. There are almost 70 thousand profiles that cannot be found in June 2024 (52.8% of the expected hirings) compared to approximately 24 thousand in 2019 (23.7%). The tourism sector is in fact one of the sectors most affected by the mismatch between job supply and demand. The forecasts on the trend of hiring planned by companies in the month of June for restaurant workers, according to the note, based on Istat data, by the Fondazione Studi Consulenti del Lavoro “Work in tourism, between boom and unavailability of profiles”, highlight the increasing difficulty of companies which has led to tripling the number of untraceable profiles in the space of a few years. In 2023, companies in the sector mainly sought waiters (almost 400 thousand hires made, of which 52.3% with difficulty in finding), cooks in hotels and restaurants (230,870 hires, of which 55.4% with difficulty) and bartenders (142,830, of which 43.6% with difficulty). Next in line were food preparation, cooking and distribution workers (53 thousand), unskilled staff responsible for cleaning accommodation services (about 50 thousand) and reception staff in accommodation and catering services (45 thousand).

Among the most difficult figures to find on the market, managers of small companies in the sector (68.8%), food production and preparation technicians (65.7%), pastry chefs, ice cream makers and canners (57.7%) and service production technicians (54.6%). Despite this, the sector continues to grow. In line with the trend of the previous year, also in 2023 the accommodation and food services sector recorded a significant increase in employment, going from 1 million 405 thousand employed in 2022 to 1 million 511 thousand in 2023. The exceptional growth in tourist flows in the last two years has allowed the sector most affected by the pandemic to recover and exceed pre-Covid levels. Compared to 2019, employment in accommodation and food services recorded a greater increase (+3.8%) than the average (+2%). Northern Italy benefited most from this positive trend and, in particular, the North East which has seen a 13.2% increase in the employment pool. The results of the Centre (+4.7%) and of the South of Italy (+4.3%) are more moderate. The main growth area is that of employed work (+8.3%), which absorbs a large part of the new employment, while self-employment shows less dynamism, with an increase of 5.6%. Employment is growing more among women (+7.9%) than among men (+7.2%), while in terms of age, the group that is swelling the ranks the most is the central one, between 25 and 49 years old, where employment is increasing by over 70 thousand units for a growth of 8.9%. And in comparison with other European countries, Italy stands out for the intensity of its growth. (the average for the sector was 4.8%), together with other countries, such as Portugal (+12.4%), Slovakia (+12.8%), Lithuania (+8.6%) and Germany (+8.2%) which recorded significant increases in employment in 2023.