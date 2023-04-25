EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In recent weeks we have witnessed a new episode of financial instabilities in this long journey towards economic recovery after the pandemic. Tensions in the banking and currency sectors are compounded by inflation that is still out of control, and fears that an economic crisis will plunge certain regions of the world into recession are returning with force. Resuming the dynamics of the markets after the global standstill caused by covid-19 is not an easy task, especially with the emergence of new decision poles.

To this we must add the exponential progress that the technology sector is experiencing, with artificial intelligence solutions that are incorporated into the labor market, and that are raising doubts about their application, as well as about the ethical and legal frameworks that must be defined for guarantee the protection of people and their rights.

But this transition period is also representing a great opportunity to establish new pillars of growth and wealth creation that are sustainable and inclusive. For this, it is necessary to reassess the economic strategies for the sector and professional training in the medium and long term.

Tourism is one of the global industries that contributes the most to economic development and well-being, since it is one of the sectors that employs the most professionals around the world, about 10%, and is made up of 85% by small and medium-sized companies. companies. If its direct link with many other areas of activity is taken into account, the multiplier effect that tourism has on the economy as a whole is understood.

The prompt recovery of tourism after the pandemic, with 917 million tourists traveling in 2022 and with expectations that up to 80-95% of the pre-pandemic volume will be recovered this year, reflects the strength of the industry and its growth potential for the next decade. That is why it is a strategic sector to which special attention must be paid.

It is also important to remember that 80% of people living in conditions of extreme poverty live in rural areas. In fact, in Latin America and the Caribbean, the rates of poverty and extreme poverty are up to 2 and 3 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas. Therefore, these regions can benefit from both domestic and international tourism, since agrotourism and community, local and ecological tourism have gained a lot of strength in recent years. The offer of innovative quality tourist services, which protect the historical and natural heritage, can contribute to the revitalization of local economies and improve the quality of life of people at risk of exclusion.

With these data in mind, there are many public and private sector managers who are developing strategic programs at a national, regional and local level, who are committed to aid and financing for entrepreneurship; the incorporation of digitization and innovation in business models; promoting the United Nations sustainable development goals in order to maximize positive social and environmental impact; and finally, the formation of the human capital that will make up the new generation of leaders in the tourism sector.

tourism education

Latin America must take advantage of this transition period that is being experienced on a global scale to develop smart destinations and sustainable tourist routes that move away from the mass tourism of yesteryear. Most of the countries in the region are emerging in the sector, and this advantage allows them to plan integrated models from scratch that directly involve and benefit local communities and contribute to correcting the socioeconomic gap.

To achieve these objectives successfully, it is essential to have qualified human capital trained in the technologies and challenges of the moment. However, the current reality shows the opposite: Latin America and the Caribbean have up to 25% and 61% of informal workers in the hotel and restaurant sectors, respectively. This lack of academic preparation has a negative impact on the development of the sector, and leads to a predominance of low wages, informality and high temporary employment.

To address these training challenges, it is necessary to create an attractive professional and academic itinerary in the field of tourism that guarantees the future growth of the sector. By prioritizing quality in teaching programs and promoting employment opportunities, it is possible to attract new talent both at a vocational and management level, and that tourism becomes a desired employment option among young people, many of them with entrepreneurial ambitions.

It is estimated that more than 882,000 global tourism employees need vocational training courses annually until 2030. In addition, the industry will need an average of 68 million tourism and hospitality graduates per year over the next seven years to meet the growing demand. of jobs in the sector.

To cover this training need, it is necessary to increase access to tourism education by offering financial aid and increasing the offer of affordable and innovative training in the form of elective subjects, workshops, courses and university degrees, both face-to-face and online. The subject of tourism should be introduced into the school academic curricula with a practical approach, to publicize the sector as a long-term professional career.

The Colombian initiative of Tourism Friendly Schools of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Colombia, which has in its network some 40 schools, up to 100,000 students, which have incorporated tourism content into the general curriculum.

To these efforts must be added a special focus on the process of transition from the academic world to the world of work. In this sense, the standardization of certifications directly linked to the training needs of the sector on a global scale is essential to facilitate international mobility and the possibilities of professional growth, as well as the creation of specialized recruitment platforms that connect labor supply with demand. .

Brazil and Chile have launched programs oriented in this direction: the initiative of the Ministries of Tourism and Education of Brazil Política Nacional de Qualificação em Turismo (PNQT), which with the support of the University of Brasilia has implemented a methodology to develop programs qualification and continuous training in more than 177 municipalities; and the Chilean Tourism Human Capital Board, a public-private entity that is working on the development of the Tourism Human Capital Strategic Plan for 2023 and 2026.

New skills for a new era

The pandemic has served as a turning point in the digitization of our economies. As a consequence, new skills and areas of knowledge are required for the generations that enter the labor market, and this emerging scenario also affects the tourism sector. Estimates from benchmarks in the technology industry such as Gartner suggest that by 2028 machines will represent 20% of the global workforce and 40% of all economic productivity.

Updating academic syllabuses to adapt them to a changing reality in which innovation and technology are gaining weight at great speed is imperative. The management and analysis of data, the programming of smart destinations, the development of the metaverse or the incorporation of artificial intelligence systems and automation processes, are just some of the digital solutions that applied to the sector contribute to improving the diagnosis of the needs of the customers and execute reliable forecasts that prioritize personalization and quality of service.

Likewise, it is of the utmost importance to generate awareness among young people about the impact that tourism has on the well-being of our societies, and how it can be articulated as a tool for the implementation and improvement of sustainability, respect for the environment, the promotion of diversity, accessibility and inclusion.

Finally, introducing into the curricula the principles defined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals facilitate the establishment of an ethical framework that serves as a guide for future generations that are going to join a complex labor market full of new challenges.