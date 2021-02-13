Hotel Eurostars, from Hotusa, which has resorted to the rescue fund, in Madrid. KIKE TO

The worst year in the history of tourism has ended with a business fabric that accumulates millionaire losses, has paralyzed workforce and balances loaded with loans guaranteed by the ICO that it will be difficult to start paying back from March if they continue without income. Last year, the companies in the sector registered drops in their turnover of close to 70%, according to the Exceltur group. Travel agencies, leisure operators, urban hotels and transport were the businesses that were hit the hardest.

2020 has also left the first victims, who may have been less than expected after a year of pandemic, closures and frozen cash registers. Previous record years in the arrival of foreign visitors, and therefore income, have been one of the containment dikes, as well as state aid in the form of ERTE or bank guarantees. “Unlike the previous crisis, this one has taken on the healthiest companies, with a lower level of leverage, which is why only a few small firms have fallen”, acknowledges Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, which accumulates losses of 485 million euros in the first nine months of 2020, which could well approach 600 at the end of the year, he admits. The agony of the sector is an open secret that promises to take away a multitude of companies.

For now, companies such as the Pullmantur cruise ship or the Politours or Trapsatur tour operators have filed bankruptcy. Others such as the Hotusa chain have just requested the rescue of the solvency fund for strategic companies authorized by the Government through the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI). It is the first of the large hotel companies and needs about 190 million euros. Although it joins a string of companies in the sector that have resorted to this lifeline: Globalia (which has already received the one corresponding to Air Europa, of 475 million euros), Ávoris (the travel division of the Barceló Group, where Globalia participates with 49.5%, who await approval for the 240 million requested in March); the owner of Trasmediterránea (Naviera Armas), the tourist group Wamos (parent company of Nautalia travel agencies), Hoteles Tecnológicos (owner of Petit Palace) or the Abadi and SERHS groups, dedicated to hotels and restaurants.

The amount of the lifeline for these companies (8 of the 15 that have resorted to the fund) exceeds 1,000 million euros. Although operations are expected to increase between now and March, which is when companies will close their 2020 accounts and know for sure their chances of survival.

These companies are the most visible faces of the ravages caused by the pandemic in an industry that represented 12.4% of GDP in 2019 and that a year later barely represents 4.3%. It is surprising, in the opinion of Yago Fernández, partner of the Álvarez Marsal consulting firm, that the sector does not have a specific public rescue plan as is being seen in other countries. Especially “at a time when tourism companies are facing a general restructuring process”. Since November, the consulting firm has been working on requesting new deficiencies and terms for ICO loans and on refinancing the debt of its clients. They are mainly recapitalization processes, says Laura Hernando, a partner at Colliers International, given the lack of direct aid.

“There are companies that seek private financing either through debt funds, which cost three or four times more than bank debt, or through the sale of assets, where the problem is that buyers offer discounts of 30% or 40% and shareholders prefer to opt for a more expensive financing, ”continues Fernández.

Sales surge

“The market is full of hotels, although companies do not want to acknowledge that they intend to sell them,” says Coré Martín, investment manager at Christie & Co. Tryp, Hotusa, Rui, H10, NH … are some of the brands that want divest assets to get liquidity. On the other hand, many international investors are knocking directly on the door of the most asphyxiated chains, either to acquire their buildings or to offer themselves as financial partners. These are well-known investment funds such as Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Pygmalion, Apollo or Cerberus. “In the next two months they will announce portfolio purchases; It is still too early to acquire entire chains, surely starting in the summer ”, estimates Martín.

There are already those who are considering sales operations, mergers and acquisitions to gain liquidity with which to shore up their solvency, points out Bernardo Gutiérrez de la Roza, CEO of Ontier. “There is a greater increase in corporate operations, until now more linked to taking advantage of the moment to rotate assets, divestment to obtain liquidity or give entry to investors in the capital that reinforce the position in the face of a greater consolidation of the industry”, supports Arturo Gayoso, partner at Deloitte Financial Advisory. Because, according to Hernando, new investment funds are coming to the hotel market. Like Alchemy or Big Asset. “There is a maximum interest,” he says.

The problem with these transactions is that the visibility that exists on the recovery of the tourism sector is nil. An opinion shared by stock market analysts. Many hoteliers in the Balearic and Canary Islands have been closed for a year and do not know if they will be able to open this summer. How to calculate an operation not knowing when the income can arrive to make it profitable? Of course, Holy Week is lost no matter who you talk to. Perhaps a Spanish tourist can give the sector a little joy, but little more as long as the vaccination process does not advance more quickly and the threats of new waves of coronavirus are cleared.

“Easter, unless there is an unlikely radical change, there will not be. And summer is doubtful ”, analyzes Raúl González, CEO of Barceló Hotels for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With half of its hotel plant closed, and an occupancy in Spain of 15%, “the outlook is bleak,” he says. Grupo Barceló will close 2020 with a 70% drop in revenue and “we are going to beat the negative record,” says González, who foresees losses of more than 100 million euros.

At the moment, the discounts in hotel prices recorded by Colliers in 2020 have moved between 8% and 12%, still well below those required by investment funds. And not only them. Companies such as Barceló and Meliá, in a buying position for chains and portfolios of establishments, expect at least 20% reductions on prices prior to the pandemic to close operations. Both believe that they will arrive from the second part of the year.

Recovery

Everything is trusted after the summer. It does not matter if they are corporate operations, asset purchases or contests and bankruptcies. When you start to see transactions and the discounts that come with them, companies will lose their fear, experts estimate. It may be that in 2021 hotel investment, which last year moved 955 million euros, 62% less than in 2019, will double. Colliers records operations in progress worth 1,450 million euros.

However, the arrival of the recovery is drawn much more distant. “I do not think that we will recover the income level of 2019 until 2024. Hopefully in some hotels it will arrive earlier, in 2022 or 2023, but then we will have to recover the rates,” appreciates the CEO of Barceló. That of Meliá will trust it by 2023. And it will arrive earlier in the holiday segment than in the urban one, estimates Escarrer, who foresees that this summer it will be possible to bill half that in the last year without coronavirus and that cash, liquidity and debt tensions of the viable companies in the sector lead to competitions and bankruptcies “because it is very difficult to endure practically without income and without aid for 18 months”. His hope is placed on the aid that the Government weighs to restore the solvency of viable companies.

The Stock Exchange forum shuts down Stock market expectations for the tourism sector have worsened at the start of the year. The first quarter is considered lost and the second will depend on the evolution of vaccinations and the contagion curve, but the industry will continue to be decimated, considers Iván San Félix, an analyst for Renta 4, who highlights that now there are doubts about whether may save the summer due to the delay of vaccines in Europe. The news continues to penalize companies that collapsed in March (Meliá went from trading at 7.50 euros per share to 2.74, NH from 5.11 to 2.32, Amadeus from 74 to 35 euros, IAG from 5 to 1.45 and Aena from 169 to 92), although they have already recovered a good part of the lost path. Meliá fluctuates at 5.97 euros, NH at 3.43, Amadeus at 54.5, IAG at 1.67 and Aena at 132. Volatility is very high and it is difficult to calculate how much these companies that depend on a generation of cash currently uncertain are worth, the reference of value has been lost, continues San Félix. And he supports Diego Jiménez-Albarracín, of Deutsche Bank, who has also lowered his growth expectations in line with the economic deterioration and the decline in European corporate profits of 26% in the fourth quarter. “All the optimism of the third and fourth quarters has disappeared and the shares of Meliá, IAG and Amadeus fall again,” he says. The favorite stock of both analysts is IAG, currently practically paralyzed except for the Asia-Pacific area. “With the capital increase it has muscle for two or three quarters, but the summer campaign is in danger,” appreciates Jiménez-Albarracín, who believes that it is the best airline in the world and will be one of the first to take off when recovery arrives. Something similar happens to Amadeus, the world leader in its business. The one that has it worst, in his opinion, is NH, as it is a company focused on business travelers, who are suffering the most. For San Félix, Meliá is overpriced.