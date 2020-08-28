Tourism Domestic tourists saved Finland’s tourist summer, and the popularity of cottages increased significantly

Domestic tourism saved the summer of many Finnish tourism companies that were threatened with scrapping by a coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus situation and travel restrictions in the spring almost completely evaporated foreign tourists from Finland.

Travel restrictions and the viral situation prevailing abroad made Finnish tourists stay in Finland and travel within the country’s borders. The trips of Finns were clearly directed outside the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Outside the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, overnight stays by domestic tourists increased by more than four per cent. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, on the other hand, overnight stays by domestic tourists decreased by 41 per cent year-on-year.

As a whole overnight stays by domestic tourists were almost at last year’s level: they fell by only two per cent. In July, 2.42 million overnight stays were recorded for domestic tourists.

This is clear from the preliminary data on accommodation statistics published by Statistics Finland on Friday.

In July, 82 per cent fewer foreign tourists stayed in Finland than in the previous summer. When the overnight stays in July are added together, there were about 22 per cent fewer overnight stays in accommodation establishments than a year earlier. Without domestic tourism enthusiasm, the drop would have been much larger.

Tourismand CEO of MaRan, a tourism and restaurant interest group Timo Lapin according to the July accommodation statistics appear to be in line with preliminary estimates.

“People moved, but not in the metropolitan area, but in nature attractions and popular summer capitals. It’s a great thing that the Finns started so actively, ”says Lapland.

One One of the summer’s accommodation successors was Break Sokos Hotel Koli, which operates in the national landscape in Koli.

“In July, the hotel had a record 100% occupancy rate. It went very well, ”says the hotel and restaurant manager Lauri Koukkunen.

Opened for Midsummer, the hotel had enough guests for almost the entire Midsummer. August has also been lively in Koli.

Also In Kuopio, domestic tourists and especially tourist families enlivened hotel life. Scandic Kuopio, located next to the harbor, had enough customers as in previous summers, says the hotel manager Mikko Mononen. Scandic Atlas, located on the edge of the square, opened after Midsummer.

“July went really well, and there were actually more customers than last summer. The increase in the number of customers was quite significant. July and domestic tourism surprised us positively, better than we dared to expect, ”says Mononen.

The metropolitan area did not attract domestic tourists like the rest of Finland or in such a way that they would have filled the gap left by foreign tourists during their overnight stays. Still, there were also enough domestic tourists for hotels in the metropolitan area.

They were delighted, for example, at the Clarion Hotel in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki.

“We were pleased that the Finns got off to a good start,” says Clarion Finland’s business director Inari Lehtinen. According to him, thanks to domestic tourists, July went better than feared in early summer.

Statistics Finland’s accommodation statistics collect data on accommodation establishments with at least 20 beds or caravan places with an electric plug. Excluded from the statistics are accommodations with less than 20 beds, as well as many rental cottages and and Bed and Breakfasts.

Domestic however, the tourist boom was perhaps most clearly seen in the growing popularity of cottages. The number of reservations for Lomarenka, which brokers rental cottages, increased by 43 per cent in July compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

“It’s a very good result, and it has surprised us too,” says the business director Juha Purhonen About the holiday tire.

The booking situation from May to September currently looks 35 percent better than last year.

“Currently, for example, September is a 21 per cent plus, but I bet it will still grow as bookings are made at the last minute. August is 32 percent positive, ”says Purhonen.

According to him, cottage bookings increased in the same way across the country. The most in-demand have been cottages in the provinces closest to the metropolitan area, but the popularity extended to the north. In Ruka, for example, 50 per cent more cottages were booked in July than in the previous year.

Purhonen believes that the popularity of cottages will continue in some way in the autumn. Instead, the hotel industry is thinking about the autumn.

Timo Lapland believes that if the coronavirus situation does not clearly worsen, domestic tourism will continue to be good in the autumn and especially in the winter season.

“That alone is not enough,” he says.

After the summer, hotel guests usually switch from holidaymakers to business travelers. According to MaRan, domestic and foreign business travelers account for 38 per cent of hotel nights in Finland as a whole and 48 per cent in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, business travel is not at a normal level.

“It’s not completely missing now, but it’s clearly less so. So the hotel industry is not living through this either, ”says Lapland.

According to Lapland, many hotel workers are still being laid off. Some hotels are still closed and new ones may close. Travel restrictions, telecommuting, the financial situation of companies, people’s caution and other uncertainties do not bode well for the hotel industry in the fall.

“Autumn probably everyone seems pretty insecure. It is difficult to predict, because the situation changes almost on a daily basis, ”says Inari Lehtinen of Clarion Finland.

According to Mikko Mononen of Scandic Hotels in Kuopio, there are concerns about the autumn, because, among other things, large meetings have been postponed and canceled. The outlook is uncertain.

However, domestic tourists are also expected to move in hotels after the summer: during the autumn holidays, weekends and holiday seasons. According to Mononen, there is some demand for the autumn weekends.

“We believe and hope that people want to spend short holidays at home. Even a short hotel weekend is a pretty good break. Many people do not dare to go abroad and may not even support it, ”says Mononen.