It seemed that tourist accommodation prices had peakedwith different voices from the tourism sector warning of a possible slowdown linked to a decrease in competitiveness after three years of double-digit rate increases (above 10%) and given the strength of nearby exotic destinations such as Turkey or Morocco. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Hotel chains have anticipated new price increases in their rooms for the year 2025, although more contained than in previous years, which could be around 5%. The success of Spanish cities as short-stay destinations for European citizens, the strength of the MICE segment (events and conventions), which is booking around 20% more than the previous year; and the growth of tourism Asian and North Americanwhich still have a wide margin of travel, will once again push up hotel prices, and these, in turn, of alternative accommodation, despite the increase in legislative pressure on tourist apartments.

The main thermometer of tourism in Spain are the international travelerswhich until December were still breaking records (7% more due to the strength of the Canary Islands), and which will continue along the same lines in the coming months, with special emphasis after the arrival of good weather. In anticipation of this, airlines have scheduled widespread supply increases to the main sending destinations both in winter and summer.

This is the case of several low cost in the short radius, as easyJet either Transavia launching routes to France, the United Kingdom or Italy; like the traditional Iberia or Air Europa, reinforcing their connections with America. Also Middle Eastern and Asian airlines, such as Etihad or Cathay Pacific, will increase their connections with a Spain that hopes, this year yes, reach 100 million tourists.

In the domestic market, the reinforcement planned by the Canarian airline stands out Binterwith ten new routes that will connect the archipelago with medium-sized cities on the Peninsula. Another thermometer of tourist activity is the airport manager, Aena, which foresees a new record of passengers in 2025, which could be around 310 million.

Sun and beach destinations will once again lead the movements of Spaniards in the high summer season, while rural tourism continues to notice the signs of progressive deseasonalization. Leisure proposals such as concerts, with the emergence of the Roig Arena in Valencia; or a new festival season more consolidated than the previous one will guarantee another six months of internal displacement. Outbound tourism will continue to riseas recognized by travel agencies, which expect moderate increases in turnover.