Travel stocks are down. If a vaccine is found soon, die-hard investors will have great opportunities. By Emmeran Eder, Euro am Sonntag

There have been massive slumps in the travel industry because of the pandemic. The Federal Tourism Competence Center expects sales to decline by at least 50 percent by the end of March 2021. The normalization of the sector could last until mid-2022.

Airlines, hotels and leisure companies as well as cruise ships are particularly suffering from the Corona crisis. For example, the turnover of airlines worldwide fell from 838 to 419 billion US dollars between 2019 and 2020. But at least they benefit from the increasing freight volume. It doesn’t look much better for hotels and the entertainment industry. However, these can at least compensate for part of the losses due to increased domestic tourism.

The cruise industry is suffering worst. The revenues of the three industry giants Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruises plummeted 85 percent and more in the second quarter of 2020. But investors shouldn’t write off the sector, says Brand Montaur of JP Morgan. “The demand for such trips remains high,” said the industry analyst. In addition, the most important customer group are US citizens, who are particularly willing to take risks.

Buy, read, benefit! Current information, thorough research, specific recommendations: € uro am Sonntag knows how the financial world works. To our offers

Similar to airlines and hotel and leisure facilities, it all depends on finding a vaccine against the pandemic and how quickly. Before that, hardly any tourists would dare to take the risk of long-distance travel.

Investors with strong nerves who buy when almost everyone else spurns these stocks can get involved in the battered tourism sector. Vontobel’s Each share basket (ISIN: DE 000 VP6 R3V 3) is ideal for this. Each stands for entertainment, airlines, cruises and hotels. The certificate contains 14 shares from these areas, which were equally weighted when the paper was issued at the end of August.

In addition to the three cruise lines mentioned, four airlines from the USA and Great Britain (Delta Air, Southwest Airlines, Easy Jet, IAT) are represented. The rest consists of pure hotel groups such as Hilton or Marriott as well as hotel and casino operators such as Las Vegas Sands. The titles were selected according to the criteria of low net debt and value and brand awareness.

Focus on North America

However, the US overweight of almost 80 percent is to be criticized, which is why there is also a dollar risk. There is also a lack of major European industry players such as Lufthansa, Air France or Accor. In addition, the paper only runs for three years and there is no check of the composition. There is no annual fee for this and investors receive the net dividends.

The paper is suitable for hardened investors who are betting that the pandemic will soon be over and can also withstand high losses.