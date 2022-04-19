Ajman (Union)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, crowned the Tourism Development Department’s team with the Badel Tennis Championship Cup within the activities of the Ajman Sports Tournament, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and organized by the Ajman Government Human Resources Department. In cooperation with the Quattro Sports Center, amid a distinguished participation of the players and a wonderful audience.

The Tourism Development Department team, led by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the department, and Talal Al Mandoos, confirmed its merit, by winning over the Ajman Bank team, led by Faris Al Mandoos, and Ahmed Al Muhairi in the final match that was held at the Ajman Youth Center Stadium, to crown the tourism development champion of the Badel Tennis Championship. In its first version.

The final match was witnessed by Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Human Resources Department of Ajman Government, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, Ahmed Al Raisi, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee and General Supervisor of the tournament, and Abdulaziz Abdul Aziz Abdul God is the tournament director.

At the end of the tournament, the sponsor of the ceremony, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, honored Lavish Perfumes, one of the tournament’s sponsors, for its great support of the Padel Tennis Championship and its contribution to the success of the event, by presenting many prizes to players and fans at all stages of the tournament.

In the Ramadan shooting competition, the curtain came down on the competitions at Masfoot Shooting and Equestrian Club, where the final day witnessed great excitement and strong competition between shooters in order to obtain the first places and climb on the podium, and the results of the bowl shooting category (men) resulted in the coronation of Hassan Ismail Al Jallaf. Omar Mohammed Al Harmoudi from the Dubai team (3) took first place, while Shaheen Ali Salem Al Balushi and Ismail Hassan Al Balushi from the Civil Defense team (2) took second place, while Abdulaziz Ahmed Abdullah Al Kaabi and Mohammed Saleh Karama from Masfoot Club took third place.

In the category of shooting shotgun dishes, Ali Saeed Salem Al Kaabi won first place and Khaled Mohamed Saeed Al Qaidi in second place, while Mohammed Hilal Khadoum Al Kaabi won third place. From Al-Ain team, for first place, Ghasiya Ahmed bin Owais and Aisha Saif Owais Al-Dari from the Shields team, for second place, and Rawda Saeed Muhammad Al-Kitbi and Shamma Saeed Matar Al-Ketbi from Al-Dhaid women’s team for third place.