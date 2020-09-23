Despite the health crisis and the lack of foreign tourists, three departments filled their hotels better this summer than last year, explains journalist Jean-Paul Chapel on the plateau. Thus, lhe occupancy rate increased by 2.3% in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, by 2.1% in the Vosges and by 1.4% in the Lot. Some departments had an excellent summer with hotels over 80% full, such as Charente-Maritime with 83% occupancy rate, and Corsica with 82%.

The establishments that have benefited the most are the budget hotels. The hotels une and two stars had 57% occupancy rate. Conversely, four and five star hotels were penalized with 51% occupancy rate. The high end is usually frequented by foreigners. However, all categories combined, hotels in France were only 56% full. Last summer, they were 75%. In total, losses in tourism revenue are estimated this year between 50 and 60 billion euros.