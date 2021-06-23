Tourism Crowds can now escape in the center of Helsinki – The new service shows congestion in real time

The opening of the site is driven by the need for security and space added by the coronavirus pandemic.

Today In the future, you will see the congestion situation in key areas of Helsinki in real time, the City of Helsinki informs.

The Heatmap page shows the current minute congestion of places, attractions and services important for tourism in the capital, color-coded in the map view.

The site can be found at heatmap.fi/helsinki and can be viewed using a web browser on any terminal. The site has been created by the City of Helsinki in cooperation with the software company Hypercell.

Page the aim is to help tourists and townspeople avoid crowds in popular places. You can check the situation on the map in advance and adjust your visit time accordingly.

The site works based on sensors that collect Bluetooth signals from devices such as mobile phones. All data collected is anonymous and no individual user can be identified.

Sensors measure the amount of human flow, the movement of human flows in the area of ​​the sensor network, and how long people spend time in the vicinity of certain objects.

City install sensors in the city center and the city center, and the Helsinki Biennale, Suomenlinna and the summer terrace of Kasarmitor are also involved in the whole.

In addition, the sensor network is constantly being supplemented with sensors from companies and other actors. Companies can use the collected data, for example, to optimize their own marketing.

According to the release, the data can also be utilized in measuring the attractiveness of various tourist destinations, targeting services, balancing the load on the environment and traffic planning.

Site the opening is driven by the need for security and space increased by the coronavirus pandemic.

Helsinki has suffered more from the effects of the corona than the rest of Finland due to the city’s service-intensive business structure and the lack of international tourists, says Helsinki’s business director Marja-Leena Rinkineva in the bulletin.

Helsinki is known to be the first city in the world to make the Heatmap freely available to everyone to increase safety.

It will be implemented as part of project, which seeks to promote the recovery of the Helsinki tourism industry from the interest rate crisis.