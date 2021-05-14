Missions will formally request to the Ministry of Tourism of the Nation that the decision to cancel the feriade bridge scheduled for Monday, May 24.

They maintained that it was a unconsulted measure and that seriously affects a sector that is hit for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one in charge of transmitting the anger was the Minister of Tourism of Misiones, José María Arrúa.

The official complained because the decision mainly harms destinations that have a green epidemiological traffic light, such as Puerto Iguazú, where there are currently only 31 active cases of Covid-19.

Currently in Puerto Iguazú there are 31 active cases of coronavirus. Photo Julián Alvarez

“The government’s decision to suspend the bridge holiday will clearly affect us. We came across this news late on Wednesday, ”said Arrúa.

The minister maintained that the announcement was surprising because days before the National Tourism Minister, Matías Lammens, participated in the meeting of the Federal Tourism Council where he spoke of the expectations generated by the extra-long weekend in the sector.

“It was a way of making some cash for get a little better to the July holidays ”, he admitted.

Canceled reservations

“The JetSmart people had told us that there were reservations of between 40 and 50 percent for that weekend on the flights arriving at Puerto Iguazú,” Arrúa added.

As soon as the news of the cancellation of the bridge holiday was known, reservations began to be canceled made in the hotels of the City of Waterfalls.

The Ruins of San Ignacio, another attraction in Misiones.

The minister said that the Province will send a note to Lammens because they believe that the sanitary protocols established “are enough to maintain the bridge holiday” and insisted that “Misiones is a safe destination” for travelers.

The official admitted that the outbreak of coronavirus in the country is a problem, but he was against a generalized closure of tourism.

In that sense, he said that “some of the decisions that are made sometimes from the downtown area of ​​the Big City do not usually contemplate the temperature of the entire territory.”

Arrúa said that the measure only made the return of “the feeling of uncertainty”To the tourism sector, which has been hit by the absence of travelers since March of last year.

The president of Iguazú Tourism Ente Municipal (ITUREM), Leopoldo Lucas, said that they expected an occupancy of 50 percent of the hotel rooms during the long weekend and that the Government’s decision will impact reservations.

“The decision to cancel the bridge holiday fell very badly in the sector,” admitted Lucas.