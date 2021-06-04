British Airways planes at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport last month. Luis Sevillano

The United Kingdom updated its tourist traffic light on Thursday and once again left Spain out of the so-called green light destinations, those where the British can travel without undergoing a tedious 10-day quarantine. The news has resounded in the markets and the tourism companies listed in Spain are already beginning to discount the losses that will mean saying goodbye to part of the tourism of the United Kingdom, the main source of travelers to Spain – in the summer of 2019 more than six million arrived – . The four IBEX 35 tourism companies have left more than 2% on the stock market.

The IAG group – owner of Iberia, British Airways, Level and Vueling, among others – has received the biggest blow and has fallen more than 6% since the opening on Thursday. For its part, the online reservation management company Amadeus has fallen by 2.5%. The shares of Aena, the Spanish airport operator, have lost 2.2% in the last day and the hotel company Meliá has fallen 2.4% on the Madrid floor.

From the group of tourism companies Exceltur, they calculate that with Spain in the orange strip of the traffic light, 386 million euros are stopped entering each week, taking June 2019 as a reference. José Luis Zoreda, vice president of Exceltur, argued this Thursday that given the “Delays in English demand”, the tourist areas of the Mediterranean, such as the Balearic Islands, the Levantine coast or the Costa del Sol, must “receive urgent and immediate direct aid” to be able to endure “until English tourism and the Digital Certificate allow to have sufficient tourist influx ”.

Outside of Spain, easyJet has fallen 6% on the London Stock Exchange since Thursday. “This decision basically separates the United Kingdom from the rest of the world,” said the company, in statements collected by Reuters. Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe and with numerous connections between the United Kingdom, the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, has fallen in the same proportion.

The update of the British Government’s color list has made the airline industry feel bad. “In the week the Prime Minister welcomes G7 leaders to launch his Government’s vision for Global Britain, he is sending a message that the UK will remain isolated from the rest of the world and closed to most of its members. G7 partners, ”said Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye.

The Association of Airport Operators stated that the Boris Johnson Executive must provide a financial bailout to save jobs if he blocks another holiday season: “The summer of 2021 is shaping up to be worse than the past, which was the worst in history. of aviation ”.