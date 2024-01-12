Tourism | Coloring in the cold and strange water bottle rules – Kakola spa has inventive experiences, but also disadvantages

The water that supports the salt water pool is tempting to float.

Estonia and Stockholm attract with their spa paradises, but Finland has lacked a luxurious spa for adult tastes. Is it different now? Spa connoisseur Riikka Laitinen went with HS to find experiences at Turku's Kakola spa. The break from everyday life contained many surprises.

Either Could you finally find a decent spa experience for adult tastes in Finland?

HS set out to find out about this, Turku's Kakola spa appreciates good spa and spa services together Riikka Laitinen with.

Laitinen has visited numerous spa destinations around the world. So far, he has not found services in Finland as experiential as, for example, in Asia or our neighbor Sweden. Laitinen has also heard a lot of good things about what Estonia has to offer, but his own spa trips have not yet gone there.