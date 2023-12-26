Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Tourism | Climate change threatens to take away the snow from the Alps – ski resorts are struggling for existence

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
The operation of thousands of European ski resorts is at risk due to global warming.

Many The ski resorts of Central Europe are struggling again due to the lack of snow. For example, the ski resorts of Morzine and Les Gets, located in the French Alps, had to postpone the opening of their season later than promised, writes the British media The Guardian. The reason for this was the heavy rains and slush plaguing the area.

Ski resorts located in the Alps are now fighting hard for their existence. Science does not offer comfort to entrepreneurs in the region. A study published in August according to more than half of Europe's ski resorts will suffer from a severe snow shortage if the climate warms by two degrees compared to pre-industrial times.

If the climate warms by four degrees, the operation of almost all ski centers is at risk. The study analyzed more than 2,200 ski centers in 28 European countries.

Although the ski center of Artesina, located near Cuneo in northwestern Italy, is located at an altitude of 1,400 meters. have had to resort to the snow made by snow cannons, so that the slopes could be opened for skiers. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP

In a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, a team of experts warns of the problems of using artificial snow. For example, snow cannons produce exactly the greenhouse gases that warm the atmosphere.

In October, 500 winter athletes published an open letter, where the International Ski Federation FIS was expected to take more significant climate actions. The letter drew attention to, among other things, the schedules of the competitions, due to which the athletes often have to fly long intercontinental flights. It was also hoped that the union would use its political influence to promote climate action.

The international skiing federation FIS has announced that it has committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

The slopes of the Artesina skiing center were mostly snow-free in mid-December. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Also last winter, many ski resorts in Central Europe suffered from a lack of snow. Photo from January of Kreuth in Bavaria, southern Germany. Picture: Peter Kneffel / dpa

In the Ellmau skiing center in Tyrol, Austria, the children's training slope had been snowed with cannon snow in the middle of January. Picture: Frank Hoermann / Sven Simon

