The CEO of travel agency Hurb, João Ricardo Mendes, resigned this Monday (24) after having leaked videos in which he threatens a client of the company. In a letter published on the company’s Instagram, he stated that the mistakes made were his and not the company’s.

“It is clear that this event is a reflection of me – and the criticism I received is a strong reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow.”

In the same letter, the former CEO announces that his position will be occupied on an interim basis by General Council Otávio Brissant. Mendes reinforces, however, that he remains the main shareholder and legal responsible for the company.

CEO threatened customer

The businessman was one of the most talked about topics on the networks last Friday (21) when a client published a video in which he was threatened by Mendes. He also cursed the customer several names and said that “he had already pulled all the capybara” from him.

The video was posted on a WhatsApp group where thousands of Hurb customers complain that they have not been able to travel even after purchasing travel packages from the company.

understand the case

Hurb, former Hotel Urbano, stood out at the beginning of the pandemic for selling tour packages at prices far below the market, in the modality called flexible date, where customers choose three dates for the trip and the company needs to issue air tickets and reservations for one of them. But since the end of 2022, the company is having difficulty meeting the commitments.

Numerous businessmen who own inns who sold these packages are not having the amounts passed on by the agency and are therefore canceling reservations.

On the Reclame Aqui website, thousands of customers are complaining about having their trips canceled and having difficulty receiving a refund or having information about the company.