Tourism Cautious enthusiasm for tourism is already visible in the booking books: during the autumn holidays, Finns’ favorites are Lapland, Koli, Swedish ships, Berlin and Munich

From Saturday, travel will be easier. However, the deteriorating epidemic situation and uncertainty in Europe are causing people to delay their travel decisions until the last minute.

Finns travel restrictions relax from Saturday, but a return to normal is still a long way off. Travel restrictions will be lifted between Finland and Sweden, among others, and between Finland and Germany, as the government decided last week to raise the threshold for coronavirus infections in tourist countries.

Shipping companies are grateful for the relaxation of tourism, but the ships are still quiet. For example, Viking Line has ships only in traffic between Turku and Stockholm. For the time being, Tallink Silja has taken Silja Serenade, among other things, out of service, and more interruptions to the cruises it operates are coming.

However, autumn vacation has now begun to appear in the booking books of those selling trips.

“There is interest in autumn holidays. It appears that it has increased reservations. Åland is also of interest. People have been unsure of where to travel, ”says Viking Line’s communications director Johanna Boijer-Svahnström.

Similarly, according to Tallink Silja, travel recommendations and restrictions seem to be unclear to many those planning a trip. People have a need to travel, but the epidemic situation, which has become a little worse, has started to smoke again.

Almost all of Finland’s neighboring countries have areas that exceed the new limit value set by the government.

Read more: The coronavirus situation is getting worse in Europe, and at the same time the government is lifting travel restrictions – maps show how the infection situation is changing in Finns’ favorite destinations

In shipping companies still, it is believed that their situation will improve because people want to travel in the surrounding areas and in the Baltic Sea region.

“People are unsure whether Travel to different countries is allowed. The governments and authorities of the countries have also provided very contradictory information on this. Certainly, at least in part for this reason, there is no significant change in passenger numbers, although travel to Sweden will be allowed again from Saturday, ”says Tallink Silja’s Communications Assistant. Armi Kailio.

“During the autumn holidays, there will be a small increase in the number of passengers, but at least for the time being, the number of passengers during the autumn holidays still seems small compared to last year’s autumn holidays, for example.”

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) traffic light model the aim is to help assess the risk of coronavirus infection in different countries. In the model, countries are divided into three categories. In the green class, the risk of infection is not significantly higher than in Finland, but there are not many of these countries.

This week was added to the model the gray category includes non-EU countries to which travel is not recommended at all.

At the unveiling of the traffic light model at the end of August highlightedthat traveling for no particular reason should be considered more than once.

Last week, in connection with the easing of restrictions, the head of THL’s health safety department Mika Salminen said that the effects of the lifting of restrictions on the disease situation in Finland is impossible to estimate. Currently, about half of the infections originate domestically.

Carrier Finnair now monitors almost hourly how the booking situation on different flights develops and, if necessary, increases flights according to demand. In the past, in normal situations, Finns booked their holiday and business trips months in advance, but now this booking period is clearly shorter.

“At some point, the autumn holiday week will start to show in demand, there is only a few weeks left for that. Flights to the north in particular have been popular. Demand for the autumn holiday week is directed at countries that are allowed to travel freely, because the two-week voluntary quarantine obligation after a holiday trip is a big threshold, ”says Finnair’s Director of Media Relations. Days Tallqvist.

According to him, Finnair’s popular autumn holiday destinations this year are Lapland, Berlin and Munich. There is a pent-up need for tourism, Tallqvist says. This was reflected, for example, in a survey conducted in July, where half of respondents were already expecting leisure travel.

“In the survey, travel restrictions were identified as the biggest barrier to travel. When they have been very tight and changed frequently, it causes uncertainty and affects travel planning. Now it will be interesting to see how long it takes for the willingness to travel to turn into an activity. ”

Also Professor of Cultural Studies in Tourism Soile Veijola assessed in the HSthat it is possible that the Finns will rush on a trip this autumn.

Domestic from the classic resort of Koli, the same thing is heard: Finns are now delaying until the last minute before booking trips because they want to make sure that last-minute travel restrictions or disease conditions do not hinder the trip.

Hiking in Koli National Park, in the background Pielinen.­

There is also good news from Koli, as a rare lively autumn and perhaps also a busy winter is expected there. Fall booking books are filling up at a good pace.

“This fall is really good. There is no known congestion as in the summer, but the booking situation is better for the fall than last year. We believe that demand will remain high even in winter, ”says the Executive Director of the Koli Tourism Association Brother Lyytikäinen.

Among other things, he is the managing director of the Ikaalinen travel agency, which sells package holidays in Estonia Esa Talonen believes that the Baltics will be popular with autumn holidaymakers. However, booking volumes are really lagging far behind last year.

“I believe we will see a significant demand for Baltic travel given the circumstances. By the way, the booking has been moving ever closer to departure, which Korona confirmed, ”says Talonen.

According to him, the easing of travel restrictions will now help the tourism industry to recover. However, this happens slowly because the initial readings are so small.