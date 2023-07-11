Tourism | British airline Easyjet cancels 1,700 summer flights

Easyjet is canceling its summer season flights. The cancellations affect approximately 180,000 customers.

British low-cost airline Easyjet cancels 1,700 flights during the summer season.

The cancellations mainly concern flights departing from or arriving at Gatwick Airport, near London.

The cancellations affect the schedules of approximately 180,000 customers. However, according to the company, an alternative flight has already been booked for 95 percent of the passengers affected by the cancellations.

easyjet is Britain’s largest airline in terms of passenger numbers. According to the company, with the help of cancellations, it can avoid last-minute cancellations, which, according to it, would probably cause more inconvenience to passengers.

The company says the reason for the cancellations is air traffic control malfunctions.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has affected European airspace, as a result of which airports have less capacity than before. In addition to this, flight cancellations can be expected at some airports due to strikes.

The matter was reported by Reuters and AFP.