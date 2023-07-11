Hotel market, downward investments despite growing tourism

Post-Covid tourism starts again but the investment in the hotel real estate market they move slowly. This is the photograph taken from the report presented on the occasion of theHospitality Forum 2023 organized by the Scenari Immobiliari institute, reported by PambiancoNews.

“The generalized expectation of a price dropeven for good quality real estate, has been at present disregardedthanks not only to the increase in the performance of the indicators but to the pressure exerted by inflation on rents”, underline the analysts of Scenari Immobiliari according to whom, on the one hand, there is an evident growing interest in hotels less exposed to rising costs, on the other hand, the focus remains on classic and historic tourist resorts.

