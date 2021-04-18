The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports has started this week the signage of the EuroVelo 8 cycling itinerary as it passed through the Region of Murcia, with the installation of the first informational posters in the area of ​​the Mar Menor. This European network, made up of 15 cycling routes, three of them in Spain, was created in 1997 with the aim of connecting the entire continent by safe routes for the enjoyment of long-distance cyclists as well as regular bicycle users.

The route runs through 217 kilometers by nine municipalities: Águilas, Lorca, Mazarrón, Cartagena, La Unión, Los Alcázares, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Murcia. The route arrives in the Region from Orihuela and continues to the city of Murcia, from where it goes to San Pedro del Pinatar to continue along the entire coastline to Águilas.

The first milestone has been installed in San Pedro del Pinatar, next to the Center for Tourism Initiatives, and the signage is expected to be completed within a month.

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, recalled that the Community has signed an award contract for these works for an amount of 70,000 euros, which includes the installation of 935 elements, including warning signs, informational and welcome posters .

«The development of this route will help to position the Region’s cycling tourism offer throughout Europe, favoring the image of a safe, sustainable destination where you can enjoy options such as sport, nature, culture, heritage and food and wine ”, explained Marcos Ortuño.

In this sense, the initiative will contribute to promoting the reactivation of sectors such as accommodation, commerce and transport, which will have a positive impact on the economic development of the municipalities involved in the itinerary.

Project momentum

The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports has allocated a budget of 38,000 euros to undertake the work of evaluation of the route, preparation and supervision, as well as the membership fees to the national coordinating body.

In addition, it has arranged a game of 150,000 euros to prepare the Camino de las Calas de Bolnuevo (Mazarrón) through which the route passes, and whose works will be carried out this year.

Ortuño pointed out that this new itinerary will be included in all the promotional actions planned by the Ministry that are related to the Costa Cálida and the natural and active product, as well as in specialized fairs and meetings.

To all this is added the agreement reached with Eurovelo 8 to promote the cycling route during the next three years, guaranteeing the supervision of the infrastructure and the implementation of marketing, communication, promotion, services and organization actions.