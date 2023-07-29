Ski lift of a building in Barcelona, ​​in Paseo de Gràcia with Aragó. Carlos Ribas

Sleeping in a bed that is not yours is difficult for many people. The older you are, the worse, as in almost everything. It is the so-called effect of the first night. I read on the Internet: Researchers have found that the first night we sleep in a new place, say a hotel room, the left hemisphere of the brain stays more awake to watch. And if there is no sink in the room, the hemisphere is having a more complicated time.

It will be up to the left hemisphere to work. The move forces the couple to sleep in a hotel in the city: the old apartment already belongs to another, the new one is under construction. It will only be one night: it can even be fun to sleep in a place in your own city. Being a tourist in your place of residence. The man delegates the choice of the hotel to the woman. How weird. Oh no, she always takes care of all the arrangements. It is true that when you monopolize the efforts you atrophy the function of those who do not do it and they are no longer useful for anything. You must have some fault, it’s true.

Concerned about the expenses, the contracting party first calculates how much he can pay, taking into account that it is an avoidable payment: several friends have offered their beds. Before connecting, she thinks. Someone told him about the marvelous breakfast they serve at the Hotel Arts, about the beautiful terrace for dinner at the Hotel Casa Fuster, about the super-comfortable beds at the Mandarin.

She opens Booking and, while talking to her teenage daughter, responding to a work WhatsApp and cooking those dry white macaroni that she will decorate with Solís tomato, she finds an option. Resolved. She smiles happily and confidently. 90 euros for a room in an Eixample hotel. Call it a hotel, call it X. Double room (the single would be a corridor in comparison) with breakfast. What more could you want? You can ask for a sink: in the alleged hotel there are 10 rooms, nine of which have a sink. What bad luck: the contracted one lacks it. But they will not know that until they arrive at the establishment.

Keep in mind that it is high season in the city. When is low season? The summer of 2022 closed with record rates. They paid 190 euros per room on average (18 euros more than in 2019). In July that figure rose to 177 euros (21 more euros) and in August it reached 181 (37 more). How deluded she was, to think that she would be able to find something cheaper than the rest of mortals. Later, she will find out that the average price of a room in a hotel in the Catalan capital amounts to 170 euros, accumulated from January to June 2023. And they usually have a sink.

But let’s continue. Wonderful! Hotel night without children in Barcelona, ​​the couple thinks. They arrive at the indicated number, in Rue de Bruc. Sunday of July. Scorching afternoon. There is no hotel anywhere. She booked fast, without looking. In the goal, the bell of the B&B, baptized with an American first name and located on the first floor. This is not a hotel, she thinks to herself. The couple walks up the stairs between nervous giggles. They do not return the money, there is no option to leave without feeling wasteful.

A kind lady opens. This is not a hotel. It’s a floor. Large, from a royal estate in the Eixample. But a floor. The lady says goodbye. At night there is no staff. You can call a number if something happens to you. For example, if you don’t know how to return from the bathroom, located in a corridor, to the room. “Since the others have a sink, in principle they don’t go to the one in the corridor,” the lady empathically comments, who is already packing up to leave, before collecting the tourist tax.

Crossed looks. All the reproaches fall on her. She booked so fast that she didn’t even pay attention to the bathroom issue. She didn’t think that could be a problem. But there is a positive part. The glass half full. The sheets are clean. The bed is comfortable. The air conditioning works. The next client would be advised not to open the window, so as not to see that interior of the building that could well house the bodies of victims of the Rostov Butcher.

The night passes freezing: the air works well, despite the fact that from time to time it roars for a few seconds like a hoarse lion. In the morning, tiptoeing down the hall, fleeting shower. Breakfast is served: there is Nesquik, boiled eggs and industrial pastries. So the couple flees secretly: they charged when they entered, all legal. The person in charge has returned. She looks censoriously at those who flee, but not without launching one last recommendation: “Next time, take a good look on the web to see if there is a sink in the room.” Thank you.

