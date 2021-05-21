Tourism Aurinkomatkat, Tjäreborg and Tui have canceled all trips abroad in early summer – agreement on future corona pass will delight tourism entrepreneurs

Tour operators have canceled package holidays abroad due to interest rate restrictions. The Tourism Federation hopes for more planning for decisions, although with the corona passport, the future of tourism looks a little brighter.

Tour operators have canceled all trips abroad due to the corona situation: Aurinkomatkat and Tjäreborg until the end of June and Tui until 23 June.

Later in the summer, TUI will still be able to reach the various Greek islands, Turkey and Croatia. Tjareborg targets the various Greek islands as well as Mallorca and Cyprus.

“It is possible that we will have to cancel even more. We are constantly monitoring the situation and making decisions accordingly,” commented Tjäreborg’s Country Director Jessica Virtanen.

“If a trip is canceled, many people choose to postpone the trip instead of canceling the trip altogether and taking the money back,” says Tui Finland’s Communications Manager. Laura Aaltonen.

Travel restrictions have continued for 14 months. Last summer was a period of a few weeks when Tui and Tjäreborg organized trips to the Greek islands.

Thursday The European Parliament and the Council of EU Member States reached an agreement on an corona passport to facilitate tourism in Europe next summer.

Tuin Aaltonen and Virtanen from Tjäreborg are delighted with the news.

“This is a good sign that we are moving in the right direction. What will happen in practice and when, remains to be seen, ”says Virtanen.

The EU Parliament clarified the corona passport is a common EU-wide digital or paper health passport with which the citizen can prove that “its holder has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, has a recent negative test result or has recovered from the disease”.

“It’s good to have a common digital system. We also need common rules of the game so that there is little pressure on Member States to make decisions, even if in the end the countries decide on their own health safety, ”comments the CEO of the Finnish Tourism Association (Smal). Heli Mäki-Fränti.

Tourist industry has been desperate during a corona pandemic. Mäki-Fräntin would like to see the issue talked about honestly and the policy clearly outlining the conditions under which travel could begin when the corona pandemic subsides.

“When the recommendation to avoid travel came, there was talk that when the vaccine comes, then new policies can be made. Vaccine rates are already good, especially in at-risk groups and the elderly. Now is the time to start making decisions, ”says Mäki-Fränti.

All interviewees emphasize the importance of health safety when starting to travel. Most countries require either a negative corona certificate, a certificate of a coronavirus already infected, or one or both vaccines.

“No one wants to risk their lives. We want to organize trips as safely as possible. We would just like some kind of plan for the future. The same issues have been discussed for a year and the decisions have been very round, ”comments Virtanen.

Although cancellations have come from both tour operators and customers, the tourism industry is gradually starting to take off after a year break.

Tjäreborg’s travel packages have been on sale for about 30 percent of the normal amount for the summer.

“We have sold considerably fewer travel packages than usual, and the number of actual trips is decreasing all the time when they have to be canceled as the departure approaches,” says Virtanen.

Smal’s CEO Mäki-Fränti said that the statistics show that about half of the trips are available compared to the bookings booked in the next ten months compared to two years ago.

“Towards autumn and winter, the number of bookings is increasing. People are confident that the situation will improve, ”says Mäki-Fränti.