Tourism Aurinkomatkat also organizes package tours to Lapland in the summer

The tour operator, which has previously invested in warm destinations in the south, is making up for the lack of tourism by moving north.

To the Finnair Group Aurinkomatkat has announced its summer package tour. The tour operator has opened trips for sale to Ruka, Kuusamo, Levi, Pallas, Ylläs, Saariselkä and Rovaniemi.

“Our goal has been to make our domestic production year-round,” says Aurinkomatkat’s CEO Timo Kousa says in a press release.

The most important seasons of Lapland tourism are winter and New Year’s Eve. Aurinkomatkat launched domestic package tours for the first time during the past winter season.

In addition, Aurinkomatkat says that it will later start offering package tours to Åland and Tahko.

Tour operators have suffered badly from corona restrictions. Turnover from Aurinkomatkat sank even last year to a loss advance and booking fees due to returns. By the beginning of December, tens of millions of euros had been spent on Aurinkomatkat’s returns alone.

Due to interest rate restrictions, the organization of leisure trips abroad is uncertain and situations can change quickly in terms of restrictions.

Last summer, Aurinkomatkat sold package tours to Greece for a few weeks. They were sold out, but operations had to be shut down fairly quickly.

In recent years, the company’s turnover has been approximately EUR 200 million, and Kousa has estimated the share of Finnish tourism at a few million.