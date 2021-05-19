Tourism Aurinkomatkat again canceled thousands of summer trips abroad, leaving three island destinations

At the end of last year, Finns were excited to book trips abroad when the vaccination situation seemed bright. Aurinkomatkat has now canceled the majority of summer trips abroad.

Finnair Aurinkomatkat’s foreign trips, which are owned by Aurinkomatkat, have been almost completely stopped since March last year. In the summer, the company arranged some trips to Crete and towards the end of the year, sales of this summer’s trips began.

Hopeful citizens booked at the turn of the year, there were many trips to the summer of 2021. Now, due to the corona situation, Aurinkomatkat has canceled thousands of trips abroad during the summer season. Previously, the company canceled trips until the end of June and now trips have been canceled until the end of August.

“We are talking about some thousands of trips for the whole summer season”, Aurinkomatkat’s communications expert Mari Kanerva says.

For example, all trips to Italy have been canceled. Instead, Aurinkomatkat will start trips to Greece, Crete and Rhodes, and Madeira, Portugal, in early July.

Kanerva emphasizes that the opening of the sites has been planned in cooperation with local partners and investments have been made in health safety. The price of the trips includes corona testing on return.

“There are site-specific differences in the organization of testing. Testing can be arranged even at the hotel. These are in direct contact with customers. ”

Customers get their money back for all trips canceled by Aurinkomatkat. Those booking trips can also postpone their holiday to another time.

The operation of Aurinkomatkat has been practically at a standstill since the beginning of the corona pandemic. Last July-August, the company organized trips to Crete for a few weeks.

“We are now closely monitoring the development of demand and can increase capacity.”

Read more: A bag full of books for a telecommuting escape – The first holiday flight from Helsinki-Vantaa arrived in Chania, Greece

Several countries have begun to open their borders as the summer tourist season approaches. The Greek tourist season, for example, officially began last week. Both the country’s government and the plague-stricken tourism industry hopethat tourists would return to Greek beaches after a sudden stop last year.

In March Sun trips opened summer package tours to Finnish Lapland. The company will organize trips this summer to Ruka, Kuusamo, Levi, Pallas, Ylläs, Saariselkä and Rovaniemi.

The most important seasons of Lapland tourism are winter and New Year’s Eve. Sun trips launched domestic package tours for the first time last winter season.

Turnover from Aurinkomatkat limped last spring even made a loss on advance and booking payments caused by the pandemic due to returns. By the beginning of December, tens of millions of euros had been spent on Aurinkomatkat’s returns alone.

Prior to the corona situation, Aurinkomatkat’s net sales have been approximately EUR 200 million. The company has estimated the share of Finnish tourism at a few million.