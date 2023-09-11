Tourism, Santanchè disputes the data: “I’ll explain how the summer went”

For the tourism the summer of 2023 was certainly not a season to remember. THE numbers they speak clearly and indicate a decline in attendance significant compared to last year. The data of Assotourism they are not yet definitive but it is unlikely that there will be a minus sign, as it is now well into September. According to these findings the presence of Italians in tourist facilities it is dropped by 5.7% during the season and it is even dropped by 10% in August alone. The growth of presence of foreigners and +15% in per capita expenditure it saved company budgets. But Minister Daniela Santanchè disagrees.

“The numbers – says the minister to La Stampa – they come from different statistical surveys. Because the reference baskets are different depending on the source. And very often they only generate confusion. While the Italian ones remain the most popular destinations. And the positive effects of tourism are also translated into the market of employment which, in the last year, has seen the services sector of accommodation and catering to grow by 10.3%”.

